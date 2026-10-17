MENAFN - GetNews) Nomad Tax Map compared Seychelles IBC registration services on their own published prices, renewal fees, priced extras and named staff. Seychelles Inc. ranked first, at US$850 to register an IBC and US$850 a year to renew it

Nomad Tax Map has published its 2026 ranking of Seychelles IBC registration services, compiled from each provider's own website on October 16, 2026. The services were compared on 4 points, in this order: a published registration price with what it includes, a published renewal price and whether it is higher than the first year, extras listed with prices, and named people at a stated address. The ranking orders services by what they publish before a sale.

Seychelles Inc. ranked first, under the badge "Best overall".

The government's part of the registration is the same at every provider. The Financial Services Authority's fee schedule, in the version of July 5, 2022 that is still posted, sets it at US$130 to register an International Business Company (IBC) and an annual fee of US$140 after that. Seychelles Inc., Air Corporate, Seychelles Company Registration and Uniwide all include that fee in their published first-year price, and the rest of each quote pays for the registered office, the documents, due diligence and record keeping. The figure that separates providers is the renewal, which is paid every year the company exists and which not every provider publishes.

#1: Seychelles Inc.



Website: seychellesinc

WhatsApp: +65 9895 9534

Email:...

Office: Oliaji Trade Centre, 1st floor, Victoria, Mahé, Republic of Seychelles Hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 17:00 Seychelles time (UTC+4)

Seychelles Inc., a Seychelles-based subsidiary of Korporatio, is the only service in the top 5 that publishes a renewal fee equal to its registration fee: US$850 to register a Seychelles IBC and US$850 a year to renew it, with both figures published on its website before any contact. Of the 4 services in the ranking that publish both prices, it has the lowest 3-year total, at US$2,550.

Why Seychelles Inc. was ranked first



Ranked #1 in Nomad Tax Map's 2026 ranking of Seychelles IBC registration services, with the "Best overall" badge

Lists what the US$850 IBC package covers: name search and reservation, the Memorandum and Articles of Association, the first-year government registration fee, a registered office in Victoria for 12 months, the certificate of incorporation, the first board resolution, the registers of directors, shareholders and beneficial owners, share certificates and the beneficial ownership filing

Prices its main extras on the same page as the package: nominees, accounting, audited accounts and the certificate of incumbency

Names its team in Victoria with roles: founder Stefano Covolan, a senior officer, an auditor and accountant, and a corporate secretary

Reports more than 800 companies formed over more than 8 years in Seychelles, and works only in Seychelles Quotes 1 to 3 business days from KYC approval to incorporation

Seychelles Inc.'s published pricing



Seychelles IBC registration, first year: US$850

Annual renewal: US$850

Nominee director: US$800 a year

Nominee shareholder: US$800 a year

Accounting: from US$350 a year

Audited accounts: from US$650 a year

Certificate of incumbency: US$150 Apostille or notarized document set: on request

What registering a Seychelles IBC involves

No step requires a visit to Seychelles. The documents Seychelles Inc. asks for are a certified copy of each owner's and director's passport, a proof of residential address dated within the last 3 months, 1 to 3 proposed company names, a short description of the intended business, and the beneficial owners' details with the source of funds. Its stated sequence runs from an enquiry and a consultation that checks name availability, through upload of the KYC documents, to drafting of the constitution and incorporation. Once the KYC is approved, most IBCs are registered within 1 to 3 business days; the corporate document pack is delivered digitally and apostilled originals are couriered on request.

Seychelles IBC 3-year cost by provider

A US$850 registration and a US$1,100 registration differ by US$250, once. A US$850 renewal and a US$1,200 renewal differ by US$350 at every renewal. Over 3 years at the published prices, with extras excluded, Seychelles Inc. totals US$2,550, Seychelles Company Registration US$2,595, Air Corporate US$2,650 and Uniwide US$3,500.

Seychelles Inc.'s limitations



Works on Seychelles only, so a founder still choosing between Seychelles and another offshore jurisdiction has to compare elsewhere

Nominee services cost US$800 a year per role, above the US$590 Seychelles Company Registration publishes

Bank introductions run only where Seychelles Inc. also acts as the company's nominee director, at US$800 a year; Air Corporate and Seychelles Company Registration list account opening support in their higher packages Contact runs through WhatsApp, email and a web form during Seychelles office hours, which fall overnight for most of the United States

#2: Air Corporate

Ranked "Best for bank account help", Air Corporate is run by The Air Corporation Ltd in Hong Kong and registers Seychelles IBCs in 3 published packages: Base at US$950, All-Inclusive at US$1,350 and Expert at US$1,750, with a yearly renewal of US$850. Base covers the government fees, a registered address and 12 months of company secretary service. All-Inclusive adds priority online bank account opening assistance and a certificate of incumbency, and on Expert its team handles the account opening. Its about page names the founder and 3 team members, and its formation page reports more than 10,000 companies registered.

Pros:



Renewal at US$850 sits below the US$950 entry price, so year 2 costs less than year 1

Bank account help is set out per package, from priority assistance on All-Inclusive to team-handled opening on Expert Quotes registration in 1 to 2 business days

Cons:



Bank account opening assistance is listed in the packages from US$1,350

Run from Hong Kong, which suits founders who want an Asia-based contact more than those looking for an office on the island The Base package costs US$950 in year 1, US$100 above the lowest entry price in the top 5, with 12 months of company secretary service included

#3: Seychelles Company Registration

Ranked "Best for priced add-ons", Seychelles Company Registration is a Seychelles IBC registration brand operated by Gryffin Services (FZE), registered in the United Arab Emirates. Its Standard package costs US$895 with the first year's government fees and registered office, and its annual renewal service costs US$850 with the government fees included. A Premium package at US$1,795 adds full bank account opening support. A single price list covers the extras: a nominee director or nominee shareholder at US$590 each, notarization and apostille at US$350 and courier of the corporate documents at US$100. Its about page reports more than 7 years of experience and more than 500 companies under management.

Pros:



Nominees, the apostille and the courier are priced on the same page as the package

The lowest published fee for a single nominee role in the top 5, at US$590 Renewal at US$850 sits below the US$895 entry price

Cons:



No setup time is stated on its fee page

Run from the United Arab Emirates, which suits founders who want a Gulf-based contact more than those looking for an office on the island Full bank account opening support comes only with the US$1,795 Premium package

#4: Uniwide

Ranked "Best for apostilled documents", Uniwide is a corporate services firm with its head office in Dubai and an office in Seychelles whose director is among the 11 people named on its team page. Registration costs US$1,100, or US$1,800 with a nominee director and shareholder, and the price includes an apostilled document set and a corporate seal. Annual maintenance from the second year is US$1,200, or US$1,900 with nominees, US$100 above the registration price. Its cost page puts a single apostille bought separately at US$450 and states that an IBC can be set up in 3 days.

Pros:



The apostilled document set and the seal are in the base price, against US$450 per apostille bought separately

An office in Seychelles with a named director A priced nominee bundle published beside the standard price

Cons:



Each renewal costs US$100 more than the first year

The highest 3-year total of the 4 services that publish both prices, at US$3,500 Founders who do not need apostilled documents still pay for the set in the base price

#5: Sterling Offshore

Sterling Offshore is run by Sterling Trust and Fiduciary Ltd from Eden Plaza on Eden Island, Seychelles. It states that an IBC takes 1 day or less to incorporate once the company documents are lodged, and besides IBCs it sets up special license companies, protected cell companies, private foundations and offshore trusts. Its fees come by quotation through a form on its formation page, so a founder sees no figure for registration or renewal before asking.

Pros:



An office on Eden Island, Seychelles

Quotes 1 day or less for an IBC once the documents are lodged Also sets up special license companies, protected cell companies, private foundations and offshore trusts

Cons:

No published registration or renewal price; every figure comes by quotation

How Seychelles Inc. compares to the rest of the top 5

Seychelles Inc. publishes a single figure for registration and renewal where Air Corporate and Seychelles Company Registration renew below a higher entry price, Uniwide renews above its own, and Sterling Offshore prices by quotation only. It lists its package contents and the prices of its main extras on its IBC page. It names its staff with roles at a stated Victoria address, and it works only in Seychelles. Air Corporate sets out its bank account help per package, Seychelles Company Registration has the lowest published fee for a single nominee and prices its extras on a single page, Uniwide puts apostilled documents in the base price, and Sterling Offshore quotes 1 day or less for an IBC from Eden Island and sets up foundations and trusts as well.

The ranking's choice for founders registering a Seychelles IBC

The government's US$130 and US$140 are a small part of every published Seychelles IBC quote, and the provider's renewal repeats every year the company exists. Over 3 years, the published totals in the top 5 run from US$2,550 to US$3,500, a gap of US$950.

Air Corporate suits a founder who wants bank account help written into the package, Seychelles Company Registration one who needs a single nominee at the lowest published fee, Uniwide one who needs apostilled documents in the base price, and Sterling Offshore one whose structure needs advice before a price, such as a company held by a foundation or a trust.

Seychelles Inc. placed first in Nomad Tax Map's 2026 ranking, with the "Best overall" badge, publishing US$850 to register and US$850 a year to renew, the contents of the package item by item, and the names of the people at its office in Victoria.