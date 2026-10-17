Two Wuxi Companies Win China Patent Excellence Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)The China National Intellectual Property Administration recently announced the winners of the 2026 China Patent Excellence Awards. Core patents held by two companies based in the Wuxi Singapore Science and Technology Innovation City (Wangzhuang Subdistrict) - Wuxi Unicomp Technology Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Leadmicro Nano Technology Co., Ltd. - were among those recognized with the China Patent Excellence Awards. With both companies receiving this national honor, Wangzhuang Subdistrict is the only subdistrict in Xinwu District to have award-winning projects in this year's selection, marking a notable achievement in its efforts to foster scientific and technological innovation.

In recent years, the Wuxi Singapore Science and Technology Innovation City (Wangzhuang Subdistrict) has stepped up efforts to cultivate enterprises with strong intellectual property capabilities. It has encouraged local companies to develop high-quality patents and helped them explore various channels for award applications. The subdistrict has also actively guided enterprises in obtaining certification for standardized intellectual property management systems, completing the relevant filing procedures, and conducting performance evaluations.

It has encouraged companies to make the implementation of these standardized management systems a basic requirement for award recommendations and project applications, while continuously strengthening their intellectual property management frameworks. In line with higher-level initiatives to cultivate enterprises with strong intellectual property capabilities, the subdistrict assesses local companies' performance in intellectual property creation, utilization, protection and management, providing targeted support to enhance their competitiveness in patent award applications.

It has also strengthened engagement with enterprises in key industries, streamlined procedures for expedited patent examination and grant, and helped companies secure legal protection for high-value patents as early as possible. Meanwhile, focusing on the development priorities of key local industries, the subdistrict has worked to identify emerging technologies and strategic directions for industrial innovation, guiding enterprises in developing high-value patents aligned with the latest trends in frontier technology.

(By Xu Hui)