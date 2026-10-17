Pickleball Participation In Wuxi Rises 200% Year On Year As Inaugural Community Games Come To Wangzhuang Subdistrict

MENAFN - GetNews)The inaugural Chinese Tennis Association Pickleball Community Games event in Wuxi recently concluded in Wangzhuang Subdistrict, Xinwu District, Wuxi. Organized by the Chinese Tennis Association and hosted by the Jiangsu Provincial Social Sports Management Center, the Wuxi Municipal Sports Bureau and the Administrative Committee of Wuxi National Hi-Tech District, the event brought together 15 teams and approximately 150 players.

The competition featured team doubles matches in three combined-age categories: 40+, 70+ and 100+, allowing residents of different age groups to compete alongside one another. Wuxi and Taicang, a county-level city administered by Suzhou, were the only two locations in Jiangsu Province selected to host the event.

Wangzhuang Subdistrict has continued to expand and improve its public sports and fitness facilities. At Baolong Plaza, the Pickleball Players · Smart Sports Hub has transformed previously underutilized rooftop commercial space into a dedicated sports venue featuring 13 standard acrylic courts. The facility exemplifies efforts to bring sporting events into commercial complexes and hosted Jiangsu Province's first pickleball tournament in 2025.

The subdistrict established a sports and fitness club in 2010 and now organizes four traditional sporting events and two innovative sports programs each year. It has also made use of underutilized urban spaces to develop 14 small, sports-themed parks, turning overlooked corners of the city into places for physical activity. In August this year, a comprehensive cultural and public service center covering 4,000 square meters opened.

According to statistics, Wuxi had approximately 4,000 pickleball participants as of the end of August this year, representing a year-on-year increase of 200%.

(By Wang Xuan)