Pete's Tire Barns Announces New Continental Regional Medium Truck Tires

MENAFN - GetNews) New fuel efficient Conti HSR 5 EP and Conti HDR 5 EP coming soon to Pete's Tire Barns retail locations and online store

Orange, Massachusetts - October 17, 2026 - Pete's Tire Barns, Inc. announces the upcoming availability of the Conti HSR 5 EP and Conti HDR 5 EP, two new fuel-efficient regional medium truck tires introduced by Continental Tire the Americas LLC.

Designed for regional haul applications with a focus on fuel efficiency and durability, the Conti HSR 5 EP and Conti HDR 5 EP commercial truck tires are the newest additions to Continental's Generation 5 regional haul line. Both products will soon be available at all Pete's Tire Barns retail stores across New England and sold online through Pete's Tire Barns Online Store at petestirestore.

The new tires feature advanced tread compounds engineered to balance mileage with rolling resistance, helping regional fleets address fuel efficiency and tire longevity. Additional features include enhanced casing durability to support retreadability, all-weather capability, an open shoulder tread design, and improved cut and chip protection. The new tires deliver an estimated 19% improvement in miles to removal over previous models, with additional sizes to be released.

“The new products were developed to support evolving fleet sustainability and efficiency requirements while maintaining the durability and performance characteristics regional operators expect from Continental truck tires,” according to Continental officials.

With the addition of the Conti HSR 5 EP and Conti HDR 5 EP, Pete's Tire Barns will offer regional fleet operators two new Continental tire options designed to address the demands of their daily operations.

Fleet managers and truck owners can contact their local Pete's Tire Barns location for updates on available sizes, product arrival dates and ordering information. To explore tire products online, visit petestirestore.

About Pete's Tire Barns, Inc's Tire Barns has grown to one of the largest independent commercial tire dealerships in the country. Pete's currently operates 20 full-service tire locations in New England, a brand new state-of-the art Distribution Center, 3 Bandag retread facility and operates a fleet of over 200 service and delivery vehicles.

Along with the Continental truck tire line, Pete's Tire Barns offers top commercial truck brands such as; ACTN (private label), BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Double Coin, Firestone, Fortune, General, Michelin and Nokian.

Known for specializing in commercial & fleet tire services, Pete's Tire Barns offers the latest tools, training and tires to service fleets of all sizes. With locations along major routes throughout New England, there is a Pete's Tire Barns where you need them most. Pete's Tire Barns strives to serve New England's Commercial tire needs with 100% satisfaction year after year.

Since 1968, Pete's Tire Barns continues to provide quality tires and related service while maintaining a commitment to excellence with 100% customer satisfaction and unquestionable integrity.