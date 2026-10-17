Jordan Calibrates Tourism Strategy To Tap High-Growth Chinese, Russian Markets

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 17 (Petra) – Jordan is actively re-engineering its tourism infrastructure and promotional tools to capture a larger share of Chinese and Russian outbound travel, pursuing a broader strategic push to diversify source markets and boost the sector's macroeconomic contribution.

The targeted campaign follows high-level engagements, including His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Trip Group headquarters in Shanghai last August. The royal outreach provided momentum to deepen market penetration in China through strategic partnerships with major international travel platforms.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazeen emphasized that the Kingdom is building on this momentum by expanding direct communication with Chinese tour operators, enhancing local digital infrastructure, and tailoring hospitality services to match Chinese travel preferences.

To accommodate Chinese visitors, the ministry is upgrading site signage with Chinese language descriptions, adding Chinese-language portals to the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) website, and appointing an official JTB representative in China.

Furthermore, the ministry is scaling up its pool of licensed, Chinese-speaking tour guides from 25 to 50 by recruiting and training specialized language graduates.

Parallel training programs are being deployed across hotels, restaurants, and hospitality venues to align services with Chinese cultural expectations.

Addressing the Russian market, the ministry hosted an extensive promotional event in Moscow last September bringing together travel agents, media figures, and investors to highlight the Kingdom's diverse offerings.

Promotional efforts focus on the newly enacted bilateral mutual visa-exemption agreement, which permits Russian citizens to enter Jordan visa-free for up to 30 days per visit. Authorities are also expanding air connectivity, building on direct Moscow-Amman flights with plans to launch a direct Moscow-Aqaba route to boost coastal and leisure travel.

In addition, Christian pilgrimage and religious tourism serve as primary engagement pillars. Hijazeen recently conferred with Metropolitan Antony, Deputy Patriarch of Russia and Head of the Department for External Church Relations, regarding Russian participation in upcoming celebrations marking the 2,000th anniversary of the Baptism of Jesus Christ at the Baptism Site (Al-Maghtas) in 2030.

Dr. Hakam Shatnawi, Professor of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Yarmouk University, noted that Russia and China represent strategic growth vectors for Jordan. He explained that while Russian travelers predominantly seek coastal and wellness experiences in Aqaba and the Dead Sea, Chinese tourists lean toward cultural heritage, photography, and historical sites in Petra, Jerash, and Wadi Rum.

Tourism investor Osama Abu Taleb highlighted the private sector's role in creating joint packages with international operators, expanding digital marketing campaigns, and measuring return on investment through key indicators such as length of stay, total spend, and seasonal booking volume.

//Petra// AA