Green Energy Positions Jordan As Gateway For European Industrial Investment, Export Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 17 (Petra) – Green energy is emerging as a cornerstone of Jordan's strategy to attract European industrial investment, capitalize on the global low-carbon transition, and position the Kingdom as a regional hub for sustainable manufacturing and export.

The shift coincides with preparations for the upcoming Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled for November 19 at the Dead Sea. The high-level forum will present investment opportunities valued at approximately USD 15 billion across key verticals, including energy, transport and logistics, the digital economy, manufacturing, and water security.

To align national policy with international climate benchmarks, the Ministry of Environment–supported by the European Union Delegation to Jordan–recently initiated technical support frameworks to update Phase II of the National Green Growth Action Plans (2026–2030) spanning energy, transport, agriculture, water, tourism, and waste management.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the updated Energy Sector Strategy 2026–2030 last May. The roadmap targets a phased expansion into green hydrogen production aimed at exporting 500,000 tons annually by 2035, upgrading grid infrastructure, scaling vehicle-to-grid (V2G) electric vehicle integration, transitioning heavy transport to natural gas, and expanding industrial energy efficiency standards.

Transitioning from Clean Energy Generation to Green Manufacturing Industrial leaders emphasize that Jordan's competitive edge extends beyond renewable power generation to encompass green manufacturing, technology localization, and sustainable supply chain integration.

Mohammad Al-Smadi, Chief Business Development Officer at Giant Industrial Group, stated that European manufacturers are actively seeking production hubs offering clean energy mixes, carbon footprint reduction, and nearshoring advantages.

"Jordan possesses fundamental competitive assets, including abundant solar and wind yields, geopolitical stability, and preferential trade agreements with the European Union," Al-Smadi noted. He highlighted that investment prospects span green hydrogen and ammonia production, industrial energy storage, and the local manufacturing of clean-tech components, shifting Jordan from an importer of renewable technology into a regional manufacturing exporter.

Dr. Fadi Al-Atrash, Director General and Board Member of Amman Pharmaceutical Industries, affirmed that green energy is a decisive factor for European investors evaluating operational costs and corporate sustainability targets.

"The strategic opportunity lies in leveraging competitive green power tariffs to attract European pharmaceutical and industrial firms that can establish production operations in Jordan for re-export to European and regional markets," Al-Atrash explained. He added that streamlining regulatory frameworks, accelerating approvals, and offering bankable project structures are critical to maximizing investment capture.

Echoing these views, Ghassan Nuqul, Chairman of Nuqul Group and Fine Hygienic Holding, pointed out that technological advancements in energy storage, wind power, and transitional natural gas applications enable Jordanian industries to significantly lower emissions, bolstering the Kingdom's appeal to European capital partners seeking sustainable supply chains.

//Petra// AA