SSC Urges Indebted Firms To Leverage Reduced Interest Facilities Before Year-End

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 17 (Petra) – The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Saturday called on indebted business entities to take advantage of its Board of Directors' decision reducing installment interest rates on outstanding arrears before the December 31 deadline.

In a press statement issued by its media center, the SSC clarified that the relief framework offers tiered interest reductions linked directly to the down payment percentage made by the indebted firm: – 25% Down Payment: Complete waiver of installment interest (0 percent rate).

– 20% Down Payment: Interest rate reduced to 1 percent.

– 15% Down Payment: Interest rate reduced to 2 percent.

The SSC emphasized that these installment relief measures aim to support the business sector, accommodate prevailing economic conditions, and enable companies to regularize their legal and financial status while simultaneously safeguarding workers' social insurance rights.

The Corporation urged indebted firms to visit its branches or engage through its official digital channels to inquire about eligibility mechanisms and initiate settlement procedures before the grace period expires at the end of the year.

//Petra// AA