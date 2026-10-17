Turkish Airlines, CFM Sign Mou For Over 600 LEAP-1B Engines

Alongside, a long-term services agreement between the companies will cover the airline's entire LEAP-1B engine fleet, including previously ordered and delivered engines, spares, and engines tied to leased aircraft and potential options.

Combined, the deals represent more than 600 LEAP-1B engines operated by Turkish Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary AJet, according to a joint release from Turkish Airlines and CFM.

The MoU was signed in Istanbul on October 16 by Prof. Murat Şeker, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines; Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic; and Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran, one of CFM's two parent companies.

The agreement also includes a material services pact to support setting up an engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Türkiye.

Turkish Airlines currently operates 96 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft with CFM56-7B engines and 79 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft powered by LEAP-1B, including the AJet fleet.

Speaking at the signing event, Prof. Şeker said the deal would support the carrier's growing fleet, network, and operational efficiency, adding that it strengthens the partnership with CFM through a broader set of services built on reliability and long-term support for its LEAP MRO ambitions.

Akbulut said the agreement would let Turkish Technic offer comprehensive maintenance operations for the LEAP engine, noting the company would keep investing in engine, aircraft, and component maintenance capabilities in line with its wider strategy.

Andriès called the MoU a new milestone in a nearly four-decade relationship with Turkish Airlines, adding that it reflects CFM's commitment to an open MRO ecosystem that gives airlines flexibility and competitive services to manage costs effectively.

Culp said GE Aerospace was proud to support an airline flying to more countries than any other, calling Turkish Airlines' trust in CFM's engines and MRO capabilities a responsibility the company takes seriously as it builds on the partnership.

In the decade since entering service, LEAP engines have logged more than 10,000 deliveries and over 100 million flight hours. CFM continues upgrading the fleet with a high-pressure turbine durability kit and a reverse bleed system to extend time on wing.

The agreement marks a new chapter in Turkish Airlines' long-standing partnership with CFM as it integrates newly ordered 737 MAX jets into its expanding fleet while bolstering Turkish Technic's engine maintenance capabilities through the planned new facility.