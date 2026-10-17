Peshawar School Collapse: Police Report Points To Poor Construction

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A report by the SSP Operations regarding the school building collapse in Peshawar's Dir Colony has been sent to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar.

According to the report, the school building collapsed due to its old and poorly constructed structure. Despite complaints about the building's inadequate infrastructure, the school administration failed to take any action.

The report stated that Agha Mir Jani Police Station received information about the school building collapse at 9:05am. Following the report, the SP City, SDPO and SHO immediately reached the site along with police personnel.

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Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments were also called to the scene following the incident.

According to the report, a case has been registered over the school building collapse, while further investigations are underway to determine the actual cause of the collapse and identify those responsible.