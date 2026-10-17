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Two People Injured In Russian Strike On Enterprise In Rivne Region

Two People Injured In Russian Strike On Enterprise In Rivne Region


Date: 2026-10-17 05:38:05

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

A fire broke out at an enterprise in the Rivne region following another Russian strike. Emergency workers extinguished the blaze.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured.

Read also: Family with infant injured in morning airstrike in Kherson, another person killed

As reported by Ukrinform, widespread power outages occurred in the Rivne region after a drone attack damaged a main power transmission line. One person was killed.

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UkrinForm

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