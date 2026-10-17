Two People Injured In Russian Strike On Enterprise In Rivne Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

A fire broke out at an enterprise in the Rivne region following another Russian strike. Emergency workers extinguished the blaze.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured.

Family with infant injured in morning airstrike in, another person killed

As reported by Ukrinform, widespread power outages occurred in the Rivne region after a drone attack damaged a main power transmission line. One person was killed.