Two People Injured In Russian Strike On Enterprise In Rivne Region
A fire broke out at an enterprise in the Rivne region following another Russian strike. Emergency workers extinguished the blaze.
According to preliminary information, two people were injured.Read also: Family with infant injured in morning airstrike in Kherson, another person killed
As reported by Ukrinform, widespread power outages occurred in the Rivne region after a drone attack damaged a main power transmission line. One person was killed.
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