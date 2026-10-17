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Vinnytsia Region Endures One Of Russia's Largest Attacks Since Start Of Full-Scale Invasion

Vinnytsia Region Endures One Of Russia's Largest Attacks Since Start Of Full-Scale Invasion


Date: 2026-10-17 05:38:05

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Regional Military Administration, during the attack, air defense forces shot down 24 enemy drones over the region.

“At the same time, we have damage to civilian and critical infrastructure. Six people were injured. One of them is in the intensive care unit in serious but now stable condition. Three are in moderate condition, and two others are in mild condition. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” Zabolotna noted.

Energy and utility services are working around the clock to restore electricity and water supply. Critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power sources.

Read also: Russian drone hits shopping mall in Sumy, injuring three

The Regional Military Administration has asked residents of the region to turn on electrical appliances one at a time as power is restored to avoid artificially overloading the power grid.

As reported by Ukrinform, a blackout occurred in Vinnytsia as a result of massive combined strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on critical infrastructure facilities in the region. The city is without water and is relying on backup power sources for critical infrastructure.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

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