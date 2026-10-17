Sanders Urges Trump To End Iran War And Tax 'Big Oil'

United States Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders called on President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran, which he blamed for high energy prices, and urged him to impose taxes on big oil companies.

"No, Mr. Trump. America is not making 'a fortune' off high gas prices, but your Big Oil pals are. The average US household got $2,000 poorer as a result of the Iran War, while Big Oil got $125 billion richer this year. End this war. Put a windfall profits tax on Big Oil," Sanders said in a post on X.

Trump has claimed that Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota are "making a fortune" because of the oil prices and has insisted that energy prices would drop as soon as the war ends. Earlier this week, data showed that the annual inflation rate in the US climbed to 3.7% in September. Energy prices soared 20.4% year on year, with fuel oil skyrocketing 74.2%.