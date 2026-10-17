UK Reports Another Tanker Attack Near Saudi Arabia
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fired from a small boat approximately 78 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia.
All crew members were accounted for and reported safe, while the full extent of the damage and any environmental impact remained unknown, UKMTO said.
The report follows an earlier alert about another tanker struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment