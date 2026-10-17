Oil Supertanker Catches Fire After Striking Mine In Strait Of Hormuz - IRGC

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TEHRAN, Oct 17 (NNN-IRNA) -- The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil caught fire and exploded after striking a naval mine while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

According to the IRGC Navy, the vessel had switched off all positioning and radar systems in an attempt to evade detection while crossing the strait with support from the United States (US) military.

The force reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, warning that vessels violating Iranian regulations would face consequences.

It comes amid heightened US military activity in West Asia and increasingly hostile rhetoric by American officials against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has repeatedlay warned that US bases and naval assets across the region will be targeted in response to any renewed aggression against Iranian territory.

--NNN-IRNA