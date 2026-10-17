More Than 90 Per Cent Of Gaza Strip Destroyed After Three Years Of Genocide

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 (NNN) -- More than 90 per cent of property and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, home to over 2.4 million people, has been destroyed amid three years of genocide, invasion and ethnic cleansing by the Israeli Zionist regime since Oct 7, 2023.

According to a report on the genocidal war on Gaza by the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, translated by the Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM), at least 74,250 people have been killed over the three-year period, including 21,976 children, while another 9,500 people are reported missing beneath the rubble of buildings.

The report stated that more than 230,000 tonnes of explosives had been dropped on the Gaza Strip, with more than 80 per cent of the territory under Israeli control. It said Israel had carried out ground incursions, deployed firepower and forcibly displaced residents, while targeting the Al-Mawasi area, designated as a“safe zone”, 287 times.

According to the report, the death toll also includes 1,723 medical personnel, 149 civil defence personnel, 262 journalists, more than 194 municipal workers, and over 2,800 police officers and personnel involved in humanitarian aid and peacekeeping.

The figures also include at least 928 members of the sports community, more than 39,022 families affected by mass killings, and over 2,700 families whose members were all killed, resulting in their removal from the civil registry.

In terms of medical care and rehabilitation, 175,278 injured people have received hospital treatment. The figures include more than 5,400 amputations, 18 per cent of which involved children, as well as 1,500 cases of paralysis, 1,200 cases of vision loss and more than 71,338 cases of hepatitis.

The healthcare sector in the Gaza Strip is also on the brink of total collapse, with 38 hospitals and 96 primary healthcare centres destroyed or rendered non-operational by Israeli bombing. Rescue vehicles and fire engines have also been destroyed.

In the education sector, 97 per cent of schools have sustained physical damage, 87 per cent of school buildings require reconstruction, and 17 higher education institutions have been completely or partially destroyed.

The destruction has also affected places of worship and cemeteries, alongside the loss of life.

The report said Israel had imposed a complete closure of the Gaza Strip's border crossings for more than 650 days, preventing over 500,000 trucks carrying aid and fuel from entering Gaza and triggering life-threatening, systematic starvation.

In the housing sector, 227,703 buildings have been damaged, while 410,000 buildings and residential units have been completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable. More than 350,000 families require shelter, while over two million people have been forcibly displaced and 346 shelters and refugee centres have been targeted by Israeli bombing.

Infrastructure damage has also affected central water wells, electricity networks, sewage systems, roads and archaeological sites.

The ongoing genocide by the Israeli Zionist regime has also destroyed 87 per cent of agricultural land, 9,992 livestock farms, more than 69,000 livestock animals, and 90 per cent of the aquaculture and marine fishing sectors.

The Government Media Office in Gaza estimated that preliminary direct losses across 15 vital sectors had exceeded US$80 billion. The largest losses were recorded in the housing sector, at US$34 billion, followed by the health and public services sectors, at US$6 billion each. The commercial, household, agricultural and education sectors also suffered losses amounting to billions of dollars.

PCOM said the publication of the report in Malay aimed to provide the public and stakeholders in Malaysia and the region with credible, accurate and comprehensive information about the suffering of the Palestinian people.

--BERNAMA