MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY) (ATMYF) (K8J0) Announces Closing of Order Book for Financing

October 16, 2026 1:03 PM EDT | Source: Antimony Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the " Company " or " ATMY ") is pleased to announce the Company has closed its order book of the non-brokered private placement financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), whereby the Company intends to raise up to $3,000,000 through an offering of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.30 per Unit (the " Offering "). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering has been fully subscribed with one strategic mining investor.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of two years following the completion of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration and development activities on its Bald Hill Antimony Project, as well as for general working capital purposes. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 21, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada. Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable grades and widths indicated by drilling. Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions. Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony. NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east. New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1) NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT, SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Atkinson, CEO and President

For further information please contact:

Anthony Simone, President, Simone Capital Inc.

416-881-5154, ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Antimony Resources Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Antimony Resources Corp. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.