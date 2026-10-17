Zambia: Permanent Secretary (PS) Munshifwa Visits Mini-Grid Projects In Kapiri Mposhi During Energy Week

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Energy Prof Ephraim Munshifwa has visited the Liyombe mini-grid in the Lukanga Swamps of Kapiri Mposhi District as part of the ongoing 2026 Energy Week commemorations being held in Kabwe, Central Province.

The Liyombe mini-grid has connected more than 190 households and other users to electricity, while about 300 households have benefited from home solar systems, expanding access to electricity in the remote communities.

Prof Munshifwa also visited the Kaswende mini-grid, which has 90 connections, highlighting efforts to extend electricity access to communities that are not readily served by the national grid.

The projects are supported under the European Union-financed Increased Access to Electricity and Renewable Energy Project, which seeks to expand electricity access through renewable energy solutions.

The visits forms part of the Ministry of Energy's efforts to showcase initiatives contributing to the 2026 Energy Week theme,“Bridging the Energy Gap, Accelerating Universal Access and Industrialisation,” while highlighting the role of renewable energy in extending electricity access to underserved communities

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Energy, Zambia.