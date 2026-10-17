'Scoring Winning Runs For India Is A Different Kind Of Pride,' Says Niki Prasad After Debut Heroics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) India debutant Niki Prasad said scoring the winning runs in her first international match was a special feeling, as she and Deepti Sharma rescued the hosts from a dramatic top-order collapse to secure a four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the opening women's T20I.

India were reeling at 19/4 while chasing a target of 115 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Friday. However, Niki remained unbeaten on 39, while Deepti scored 49, as the duo shared an 82-run partnership off 63 balls to help India seal the chase in 15.4 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking after the match, Niki said representing India for the first time and finishing the game with a winning boundary made the occasion even more special.

“I think it's a very good feeling. To go there and play the first match for India. It's a great pride, plus it's a different kind of pride to score the winning run,” she said in a video released by BCCI on X.

Coming in during a difficult situation, the young batter said she remained calm and focused on building a partnership rather than rushing to score runs.

“I think I have been in this situation for a long time. So I was very calm inside. And I just wanted to make a partnership with a batter. So the run will be changed easily. And that was the mindset I had inside,” Niki said.

The 20-year-old credited Deepti's attacking approach for giving her the confidence to settle into her innings. While Deepti took on the Zimbabwe bowlers, Niki concentrated on rotating the strike and ensuring the partnership continued to grow.

“You (Deepti) played very well in the innings. And even after seeing you, I felt that I could also take a risk by hitting me between 2 and 3 boundaries. So I think this partnership – I think you were playing aggressively and attacking. And that gave me a lot of confidence to stay there,” she added.

Niki also acknowledged the role of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and other domestic tournaments in preparing her for the demands of international cricket.

“I think WPL and playing on other big platforms helped me a lot. Because I have already played in that pressure situation. And I have made all my mistakes. So coming here, I don't feel so much pressure because of WPL and other tournaments that the BCCI does. So I think it's a very good platform that I have got from the last 2 years,” she said.