Merz Backs Ukraine Refinery Strikes as Russia Escalates
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday gave his strongest endorsement yet of Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries, arguing they are warranted because they erode Moscow’s capacity to keep fighting.
Addressing reporters after an EU summit in Brussels, Merz said he sees no sign that the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin included, is willing to end the war. He asserted that Moscow is instead working to intensify its assault as winter approaches.
“Above all, Ukraine’s entire energy infrastructure is being massively damaged, and its transmission networks are coming under attack. Every effort is being made to make the winter as difficult as possible for the country,” Merz said.
Given that pressure, “it is, in my view, entirely right, reasonable and understandable for Ukraine to strike targets within Russia that hinder the war effort of the Russian government and the Russian army,” the chancellor added. “This applies to both communications and energy supplies.”
The German leader contended that such strikes are plainly the only means Kyiv has to convince Russia that it is determined to mount a serious defense.
Merz also reaffirmed that Europe and Germany will keep backing Ukraine. “But we are not doing it to prolong the war; we are doing it to bring Russia to the negotiating table,” he said.
Addressing reporters after an EU summit in Brussels, Merz said he sees no sign that the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin included, is willing to end the war. He asserted that Moscow is instead working to intensify its assault as winter approaches.
“Above all, Ukraine’s entire energy infrastructure is being massively damaged, and its transmission networks are coming under attack. Every effort is being made to make the winter as difficult as possible for the country,” Merz said.
Given that pressure, “it is, in my view, entirely right, reasonable and understandable for Ukraine to strike targets within Russia that hinder the war effort of the Russian government and the Russian army,” the chancellor added. “This applies to both communications and energy supplies.”
The German leader contended that such strikes are plainly the only means Kyiv has to convince Russia that it is determined to mount a serious defense.
Merz also reaffirmed that Europe and Germany will keep backing Ukraine. “But we are not doing it to prolong the war; we are doing it to bring Russia to the negotiating table,” he said.
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