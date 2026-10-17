BJP To Focus On Organisation, MLC Poll Preparations During Nitin Nabin's Two-Day Patna Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Patna on Saturday for a two-day visit, during which he will participate in party organisational meetings and Durga Puja celebrations. His visit comes amid preparations for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections.

Party leaders and workers welcomed him at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna.

Discussions during his stay are expected to focus on electoral preparations, organisational coordination and the BJP's upcoming programmes.

During his visit, Nabin is expected to meet senior BJP leaders and office-bearers to discuss the party's organisational activities and MLC election strategy.

He may also meet Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi.

However, a detailed official schedule for the proposed meetings has not been released.

Alongside his political engagements, Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Durga Puja pandals across Patna and offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

According to the programme schedule, he will visit the Durga Puja pandal at Dak Bungalow Chauraha on Saturday.

His visit has generated interest among local puja organisers and BJP workers.

With Durga Puja celebrations underway across the capital, several committees are organising religious and cultural programmes, making pandal visits a key part of the itinerary.

Nabin's two-day stay is expected to include discussions on strengthening the party organisation and coordinating preparations for the Legislative Council elections.

The outcomes of the meetings, however, will become clearer once the party shares details of any decisions or announcements.

His visit combines organisational engagements with participation in the ongoing Durga Puja festivities in Patna.

Preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections are among the key priorities of his visit.

The BJP is contesting four of the eight MLC seats. Polling for the elections will be held on October 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the counting of votes and announcement of results are scheduled for October 27.