UP Free From 'Mafia Rule', Rule Of Law Prevailing Now: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state had moved away from the“rule of the mafia” to an established system of rule of law, asserting that no individual or position could be above the Constitution.

Addressing the fifth convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that before 2017, uncertainty over law and order and investment had hindered the state's development, with mafia elements posing obstacles to progress. The establishment of the rule of law, he said, had transformed Uttar Pradesh's image.

Emphasising the responsibility of the legal fraternity, Adityanath told young advocates that remaining silent in the face of injustice was not an option. While history would ultimately deliver its verdict, he said, it was the responsibility of lawyers to present the arguments.

The Chief Minister also referred to June 25, 1975, alongside August 15, 1947, and January 26, 1950, as significant dates in India's democratic history, recalling the imposition of the Emergency. He said the period had highlighted the fundamental distinction between the rule of law and the rule of an individual.

Citing the dissenting opinion of Justice H.R. Khanna during the Emergency, CM Yogi said decisions taken in defence of fundamental principles secured a lasting place in history. He urged young legal professionals to uphold constitutional values and remain committed to truth, righteousness and continuous learning.

On ancient Indian teachings, he advised advocates to follow principles of speaking the truth, acting righteously and never neglecting their studies.

Referring to the ideas of socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, he said legal professionals should possess a mind like Lord Shiva, a heart like Lord Krishna and an unwavering commitment to their word like Lord Ram.

CM Adityanath also linked the role of young lawyers to the national ambition of building a developed India by 2047. He said the vision of Viksit Bharat should be pursued with facts, evidence and integrity, and noted that Uttar Pradesh had drawn up a roadmap to become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30.

On the growing use of artificial intelligence, the Chief Minister said that while technology could simplify tasks, final decisions must remain guided by human judgment. He cautioned that a carelessly drafted legal document could cost an innocent person their freedom. The rise of deepfakes and cybercrime, he added, had created fresh challenges for the reliability of evidence.

He said cyber police stations had been established in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, while cyber help desks were operational in 1,583 police stations. Under the AI Pragya initiative, one million youths are being trained in artificial intelligence.

The Chief Minister also encouraged young advocates to help resolve land and family disputes in rural areas, stand up against injustice and remain firm in their principles even when pressured to act otherwise. He urged them to stay connected to their roots and pursue lifelong learning.

Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath, who was also present at the ceremony, told graduating students that obtaining a degree marked the beginning of a new journey rather than its culmination. He said the true test of education began beyond university walls and that success should be measured by the positive impact individuals made on the lives of others. He urged the graduates to demonstrate constitutional values, compassion and sensitivity in their professional and personal lives.

Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali highlighted the university's contribution to legal education, the judiciary, legal academia and public service. He expressed confidence that its graduates would uphold the institution's traditions and strengthen the rule of law.

The ceremony began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to Goddess Saraswati, followed by a Saraswati Vandana. Adityanath subsequently presented medals to meritorious students across several programmes.