Anand Sharma Calls For CEC's Resignation Over Deleted Voter Names

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, on Saturday, called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to take moral responsibility for the alleged deletion of lakhs of voters' names from electoral rolls, expressing confidence that the Supreme Court would protect citizens' voting rights.“I have full faith that the Supreme Court of India will do justice in this matter and assure the people of the country that the rights of Indian voters will remain protected,” he said.

Extending Navratri greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh and the country after offering prayers at Kalibari temple in Shimla, the Congress leader told ANI that he prayed for the welfare and good health of everyone.“During Navratri, I extend my best wishes to all the people of Himachal Pradesh and the country. May everyone remain healthy and well,” he said.

Sharma on Voter List Controversy

Referring to the controversy over the deletion of voters' names, he said the removal of lakhs of names was unacceptable in a democracy, particularly in the world's largest democracy.“There is a moral responsibility on the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. He should step down on his own. This is not a question of stubbornness,” Sharma said.

Defends Right to Peaceful Protest

He also defended the right to peaceful protest, saying the Constitution permitted citizens to protest peacefully and that preventing people from exercising this right was unjustified. He said,“The Constitution allows peaceful protests. It is wrong to stop people from exercising this right." (ANI)

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