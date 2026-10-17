Protest In Mandya Over Kumaraswamy's 'Anti-Dalit' Remark On Kharge

Congress, Dalit groups protest in Mandya

Congress workers, along with Dalit and progressive organisations, staged a protest in Mandya condemning Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for remarks against Home Minister Priyank Kharge. The protest was held at Sanjaya Circle in Mandya.

Protesters blocked the old Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and formed a human chain to express their outrage. They raised slogans holding posters of Kumaraswamy.

"It is not right for a responsible Union Minister to speak like this. Learn how leaders from a big family should maintain dignity. You are anti-Dalit; it is not right to personally abuse a Dalit Home Minister," protesters said.

"Priyank Kharge is a leader who has provided efficient administration. If such criticism continues, we will launch an intense agitation across the state," they said.

Congress District President Kumar Koppa, Sundahalli Manjunath, Chidambar and others participated in the protest.

Kumaraswamy's sharp attack on Priyank Kharge

Earlier, Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on Priyank Kharge over the alleged defamatory sting operation linked to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging the state government to summon and interrogate him directly instead of detaining Janata Dal (Secular) workers.

"Does the Home Ministry belong to your father? Your father has not given you this department. It is not your father's. If you are a Home Minister, work like one. Issue me a notice if you want, if you have guts," Kumaraswamy said, taking a direct swipe at Kharge.

The Union Minister also criticised Kharge's conduct since taking charge as Home Minister and urged him to exercise restraint in his public statements.

"Priyank Kharge should control his tongue. He should mind his words. It is not necessary to advise me how to behave in public. For the last three to four months, I am watching how he is behaving after becoming Home Minister. Continuously, he is attacking. First he should control his tongue and his attitude; then he can advise anybody," he said. (ANI)

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