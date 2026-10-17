Sachin Pilot Slams Punjab Govt Over Law And Order, Calls For Change

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday criticised the Punjab government over the law and order situation in the state, alleging that incidents of killings, extortion, ransom demands and encounters had become common. He called for a change in governance, saying people were facing immense hardship and justice had not been delivered to the families of murder victims.

Addressing the issue during his visit to Moga district, Pilot referred to the case of a young man who lost his father three years ago, alleging that the family had neither received justice nor the necessary assistance. He said reports of killings and other criminal incidents were emerging from different parts of Punjab. Pilot said,“Today, all of us are here in Moga district. From every corner of Punjab, we have been receiving reports of encounters, killings, and people being murdered in broad daylight. Even today, looking at this young man who lost his father three years ago, neither has justice been served, nor has the necessary assistance been provided. Killings, encounters, extortion, and ransom demands have become extremely common in Punjab. I feel that people are living under immense hardship.”

Pilot Calls for Governance Change

The Congress leader further accused those responsible for improving the system of failing to fulfil their duties. Referring to drug-related issues, illegal arms, extortion and killings, he called for a change in governance to address the situation in the state. The Congress leader said,“Those entrusted with the responsibility of reforming this system are failing to deliver. We want Punjab to be brought back under control. Drugs, illegal arms, extortion, broad daylight killings-not a day goes by without an encounter or a murder taking place. To stop this, a change in governance is critically needed. We have offered our condolences to the family, and we will extend whatever help we can. But the time has come to change the system, and I have complete faith that the people will do just that."

Concerns Over Delayed Justice

Pilot also spoke about the murder of a party office-bearer, describing him as a hardworking member of the Congress and expressing concern over the delay in the case. He alleged that most of the accused were out on bail and that no substantial action had been taken against the main accused despite three years having passed since the murder.“He was an office-bearer of our party, a very hardworking person. The brutal manner in which he was murdered in his youth reflects the dire situation prevailing in the state. We must stop Punjab from slipping further into this darkness. The unfortunate reality is that most of the accused are out on bail. It has been three years, and no substantial action has been taken against the main accused. The way the government ought to prosecute the case-ensuring witness protection, victim protection, and having prosecutors promptly secure convictions through a fast-track court-is simply not happening. Once an issue fades from the headlines, everyone moves on, while the family is left to endure the pain every single day,” Pilot added.

Pilot Highlights Other Murder Cases

Earlier in the day, Pilot had posted on X about meeting the family members of Parminder Singh“Vicky”, who was allegedly murdered during a robbery and dacoity in a crowded market in June 2023. He had expressed concern over the safety of traders and ordinary people and said efforts would be made to ensure justice for the family.

In another post, Pilot recalled the September 2023 murder of Congress Block President and Sarpanch Baljinder Singh Bambi at his residence. He described Bambi as a public representative who had voiced the concerns of people in his area and said efforts would be made to ensure strict punishment for those responsible.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid his criticism of the law and order situation in Punjab, with Pilot calling for accountability and faster legal action in murder cases.

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