India Not Pakistan Or Bangladesh: Pralhad Joshi Slams Rahul Gandhi

Joshi Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Regime Change' Rhetoric

Dismissing the Opposition parties' rhetoric surrounding "regime change," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that India's constitutional democracy is deeply rooted in public faith and cannot be destabilised like that of Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi reacted sharply to activist Neha Bora's controversial remarks and Rahul Gandhi's support for her, citing the Bangladesh uprising as an inspiration. He questioned why the Congress leadership was associating with elements advocating the overthrow of elected dispensations. "Unlike Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Nepal, this cannot happen in India. Neha Bora has said, 'Bangladesh has inspired us.' What does that mean? What happened in Bangladesh? First of all, an elected government was overthrown, and the sitting Prime Minister was forced to flee. Then, a huge number of minority Hindus are being killed. Do you want that model? And Rahul Gandhi is constantly associating with her? What are you expecting to happen in this country?" Joshi said.

Congress Advised to Work on Ground

Advising the Congress to work hard on the ground instead of blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their electoral fortunes, the Union Minister cited the party's decades-long losing streak across various states. "If you want to fight elections, if you want to occupy the chair of either the Prime Minister or a Chief Minister, you have to work. Look, you haven't won in Tamil Nadu for 49 years. Back then, the BJP's presence was very meagre, yet even at that time, you lost. You have been losing Gujarat for the past 30 years... in Madhya Pradesh for 25 years. You are losing in Bihar. In Jharkhand, you are non-existent. And all that happened before our rise, before Modi came to power. So this is completely foolish logic," Joshi remarked, adding that the poor turnout at recent opposition demonstrations showed that people had rejected their narrative.

On Sugarcane Farmers' Protest

Turning towards the ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers in Karnataka demanding an increase in prices, Joshi clarified the technical distinction between the Centre's pricing frameworks and the state's responsibilities. The Union Minister explained that while the Centre determines the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) paid directly to growers and sets a minimum selling floor price for millers, state governments have the authority to announce an additional State Advised Price (SAP).

"What do you mean by minimum selling price? Millers should not sell below this. Now it is Rs 31, while they are selling at Rs 49-50. So what is the need to ask for raising the MSP? MSP is not minimum support price; FRP is for the farmers, which we have increased," Joshi explained.

Targeting the Congress-led Karnataka government for inaction, he added, "Five states have given SAP. But Karnataka has not. Karnataka is not addressing these issues. So I don't know why they are talking only against the central government and me. But still, they are our people, our farmers. When they said they were coming to Hubballi, I offered them to come to Delhi to hold talks involving multiple ministries and states. We have now constituted a committee after their request to address the issue."

Joshi's remarks come as the controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a“fight for regime change”, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)