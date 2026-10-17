Cuba Slams US-Hosted UN Event as “Political Charade”
(MENAFN) Cuba accused the United States on Friday of turning United Nations headquarters into a stage for a campaign against Havana, escalating a diplomatic clash ahead of a US-sponsored event set for Oct. 19.
Ernesto Soberon Guzman, Cuba’s permanent representative to the UN, told reporters that the US permanent mission’s planned session, titled “Cuba Libre: The Oppression Havana Heights.” amounts to a hostile political maneuver carried out inside an institution meant to be neutral.
“We denounce this event in the strongest possible terms.
“It is a politically motivated exercise, organized in a questionable manner, whose clear purpose is to target Cuba, promote a hostile narrative against our country, and use the premises of the United Nations to advance the political agenda of the United States government against a sovereign member state,” he said.
Guzman warned that the world body must not become a vehicle for political persecution or for efforts that erode the sovereignty of its member states.
He also charged that Washington is weakening the UN’s finances while spending public money on events that, in Cuba’s assessment, have no place on the organization’s agenda.
Branding the gathering a “political charade,” Guzman said Havana would not back down under US pressure.
“Cuba will not be intimidated, blackmailed, or silenced,” he said.
The envoy urged UN member states to defend the principles of the UN Charter, turn away from “double standards” and back efforts to lift the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.
“The issue before the international community is clear: the United States should stop attacking Cuba and comply with the repeated demand of the international community to end its illegal and inhumane blockade,” he said.
Ernesto Soberon Guzman, Cuba’s permanent representative to the UN, told reporters that the US permanent mission’s planned session, titled “Cuba Libre: The Oppression Havana Heights.” amounts to a hostile political maneuver carried out inside an institution meant to be neutral.
“We denounce this event in the strongest possible terms.
“It is a politically motivated exercise, organized in a questionable manner, whose clear purpose is to target Cuba, promote a hostile narrative against our country, and use the premises of the United Nations to advance the political agenda of the United States government against a sovereign member state,” he said.
Guzman warned that the world body must not become a vehicle for political persecution or for efforts that erode the sovereignty of its member states.
He also charged that Washington is weakening the UN’s finances while spending public money on events that, in Cuba’s assessment, have no place on the organization’s agenda.
Branding the gathering a “political charade,” Guzman said Havana would not back down under US pressure.
“Cuba will not be intimidated, blackmailed, or silenced,” he said.
The envoy urged UN member states to defend the principles of the UN Charter, turn away from “double standards” and back efforts to lift the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.
“The issue before the international community is clear: the United States should stop attacking Cuba and comply with the repeated demand of the international community to end its illegal and inhumane blockade,” he said.
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