UN Warns Sudan War Worsens With No Breakthrough in Sight
(MENAFN) A senior UN official has sounded the alarm over Sudan, warning that the war is sliding further into crisis with no end in sight as civilians endure relentless fighting, worsening hunger and economic ruin.
Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, told the Security Council on Friday that the situation has barely shifted since her earlier briefings this year. Sudanese civilians, she said, continue to bear the devastating toll of the war, including the breakdown of basic services.
“Regrettably, today I can report that little has changed. The people of Sudan continue to face the brutal reality of conflict, enduring relentless fighting, a worsening humanitarian crisis, severe economic hardship, and the collapse of basic services,” she said.
DiCarlo also voiced alarm over deteriorating security along Sudan’s borders, cautioning that the fighting is rippling into neighboring countries, several of which already struggle with instability and crises of their own.
“We urge all actors to avoid any acts that could result in conflict spilling over across borders. Preventing a wider regional crisis must remain our collective priority,” she said.
Instead of turning toward dialogue, she said, the warring parties appear convinced they can win more ground on the battlefield. She added that continued outside backing may be emboldening them to pursue their aims by force.
DiCarlo pointed to the diplomatic work of Pekka Haavisto, the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Sudan, who remains in regular contact with the parties on confidence-building steps. These efforts, she said, are meant to restore trust, foster more constructive engagement between the sides and bring concrete benefits to ordinary Sudanese.
She urged the Security Council to make full use of the instruments available to it to end the conflict, stressing that the Sudanese population deserves peace and a credible path to a better future.
“The Sudanese people have endured unimaginable suffering. They deserve peace and a credible path toward a better future.
“And once again, I call on the council to use every tool at its disposal to help bring this devastating conflict to an end,” she said.
The army and the Rapid Support Forces have been locked in civil war since April 2023, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more.
Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, told the Security Council on Friday that the situation has barely shifted since her earlier briefings this year. Sudanese civilians, she said, continue to bear the devastating toll of the war, including the breakdown of basic services.
“Regrettably, today I can report that little has changed. The people of Sudan continue to face the brutal reality of conflict, enduring relentless fighting, a worsening humanitarian crisis, severe economic hardship, and the collapse of basic services,” she said.
DiCarlo also voiced alarm over deteriorating security along Sudan’s borders, cautioning that the fighting is rippling into neighboring countries, several of which already struggle with instability and crises of their own.
“We urge all actors to avoid any acts that could result in conflict spilling over across borders. Preventing a wider regional crisis must remain our collective priority,” she said.
Instead of turning toward dialogue, she said, the warring parties appear convinced they can win more ground on the battlefield. She added that continued outside backing may be emboldening them to pursue their aims by force.
DiCarlo pointed to the diplomatic work of Pekka Haavisto, the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Sudan, who remains in regular contact with the parties on confidence-building steps. These efforts, she said, are meant to restore trust, foster more constructive engagement between the sides and bring concrete benefits to ordinary Sudanese.
She urged the Security Council to make full use of the instruments available to it to end the conflict, stressing that the Sudanese population deserves peace and a credible path to a better future.
“The Sudanese people have endured unimaginable suffering. They deserve peace and a credible path toward a better future.
“And once again, I call on the council to use every tool at its disposal to help bring this devastating conflict to an end,” she said.
The army and the Rapid Support Forces have been locked in civil war since April 2023, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment