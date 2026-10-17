Trump Tells New Press Secretary Zacharia to ‘Reconsider’ Job
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump says he urged his new White House press secretary to rethink the job, just days after a 15-minute debut at the podium.
Trump said he advised Katie Zacharia to reconsider her role, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday before leaving for a rally in Georgia.
“I said to her honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider,” Trump said.
“You got a beautiful husband and family. I met the family yesterday. Beautiful kids. It’s like from a picture postcard,” he said.
The president said Zacharia had been “treated very badly by the media, very, very badly, very unfairly.” He added: “The news has been so nasty ... I’ve never seen anything like it actually.”
Recounting his conversation with her, Trump said: “I said, ‘Katie, you know, you don’t have to do this,’” he said. “I don’t think they’ll ever ease up.”
“Look, she has suffered over the last few days ... Maybe it’s not for her,” Trump said. “I just want her to be happy ... I’ll do whatever she wants.”
Zacharia took over as press secretary earlier this month, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who left the post in late August.
Her first podium briefing on Tuesday ran only about 15 minutes. She took questions from just three outlets before ending the session early.
Trump said he advised Katie Zacharia to reconsider her role, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday before leaving for a rally in Georgia.
“I said to her honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider,” Trump said.
“You got a beautiful husband and family. I met the family yesterday. Beautiful kids. It’s like from a picture postcard,” he said.
The president said Zacharia had been “treated very badly by the media, very, very badly, very unfairly.” He added: “The news has been so nasty ... I’ve never seen anything like it actually.”
Recounting his conversation with her, Trump said: “I said, ‘Katie, you know, you don’t have to do this,’” he said. “I don’t think they’ll ever ease up.”
“Look, she has suffered over the last few days ... Maybe it’s not for her,” Trump said. “I just want her to be happy ... I’ll do whatever she wants.”
Zacharia took over as press secretary earlier this month, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who left the post in late August.
Her first podium briefing on Tuesday ran only about 15 minutes. She took questions from just three outlets before ending the session early.
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