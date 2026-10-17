US Envoy Demands Sudan Truce as Famine Threat Grows
(MENAFN) Washington has issued an urgent appeal for a humanitarian truce in Sudan, warning that civilians are dying from gunfire, starvation and collapsing health services as famine looms.
Jeff Bartos, the deputy US envoy to the UN, pressed the warring sides on Friday to stop fighting immediately during a Security Council session on Sudan.
“Every day that this conflict persists is unacceptable,” Bartos told a Security Council meeting on Sudan.
Civilians are dying not only from weapons and mercenaries pouring into the country, he cautioned, but also from hunger and medical crises that the violence has intensified.
“We need a humanitarian truce. Let me repeat that: we need a humanitarian truce.”
A truce would ease the ongoing suffering of Sudan’s people, Bartos said, and Washington intends to keep working with the parties to secure one.
He also urged the council to back a political process leading to a comprehensive settlement, one that preserves a unified Sudan with working state institutions answerable to its citizens.
Any national political dialogue, he stressed, must be owned and led by Sudanese themselves. It must also stay clear of interference from violent extremist groups tied to internationally designated terrorist organizations, along with individuals responsible for atrocities against civilians.
Bartos further pressed the council to act concretely to halt the continued arms flow into Sudan, arguing that doing so is essential to empower Sudanese citizens and enable a transition to civilian-led government.
“The United States stands ready to work with each member of this council to support the quintet’s efforts to advance an inclusive civilian political process and reinforce efforts to achieve a humanitarian truce and unhindered humanitarian access, which will ultimately save lives and prevent further bloodshed,” he said.
Civil war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has gripped Sudan since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and uprooting millions more.
Jeff Bartos, the deputy US envoy to the UN, pressed the warring sides on Friday to stop fighting immediately during a Security Council session on Sudan.
“Every day that this conflict persists is unacceptable,” Bartos told a Security Council meeting on Sudan.
Civilians are dying not only from weapons and mercenaries pouring into the country, he cautioned, but also from hunger and medical crises that the violence has intensified.
“We need a humanitarian truce. Let me repeat that: we need a humanitarian truce.”
A truce would ease the ongoing suffering of Sudan’s people, Bartos said, and Washington intends to keep working with the parties to secure one.
He also urged the council to back a political process leading to a comprehensive settlement, one that preserves a unified Sudan with working state institutions answerable to its citizens.
Any national political dialogue, he stressed, must be owned and led by Sudanese themselves. It must also stay clear of interference from violent extremist groups tied to internationally designated terrorist organizations, along with individuals responsible for atrocities against civilians.
Bartos further pressed the council to act concretely to halt the continued arms flow into Sudan, arguing that doing so is essential to empower Sudanese citizens and enable a transition to civilian-led government.
“The United States stands ready to work with each member of this council to support the quintet’s efforts to advance an inclusive civilian political process and reinforce efforts to achieve a humanitarian truce and unhindered humanitarian access, which will ultimately save lives and prevent further bloodshed,” he said.
Civil war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has gripped Sudan since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and uprooting millions more.
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