Macron Warns Trump’s Russian Diesel Move Won’t Lower Prices
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday condemned the US decision on Russian diesel, saying it “sends a negative message” and will do nothing to bring down global prices.
Speaking after a European Council meeting, Macron argued that the fuel is already in circulation. “The volumes of diesel coming out of Russia already exist, they are being purchased by countries and are already on the global market. So it is not true that they will solve the global market problem,” Macron said.
“I think this will have no impact for President Trump,” he added.
The French leader said the move “sends a negative message and is an element of division or doubt,” calling it “inappropriate and ineffective.”
Macron said he would keep working with Washington in good faith, explaining the figures and pursuing measures that could actually cut energy costs.
“We all agree on one thing: diesel, gasoline and gas prices must come down, but this is not what will effectively bring them down. It is not the right answer,” he said.
President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports last week in a bid to ease prices, saying Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons (2.25 million barrels) of diesel to US and global markets. He also announced an energy-infrastructure ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Protests in France
Macron urged calm amid student protests in France, while backing the government and security forces.
“I call for calm and respect in order to preserve this right,” he said, referring to the right to demonstrate.
“There is a constitutional right to demonstrate and express oneself. It is fully respected, but I believe the right comes with a corresponding duty of respect: respect for people, respect for property, and therefore no insulting and no vandalism,” Macron said.
EU budget and competitiveness
Macron also pressed for headway on new revenue sources for the EU budget and cautioned against deeper cuts to the proposed European Competitiveness Fund.
“Our message was to say: stop introducing new proposals that bring cuts. We must now talk about own resources,” he said. “We need new own resources for our Europe.”
He said the proposed cuts to the competitiveness fund would shrink the new package by €30 billion (nearly $34.8 billion).
“We have already made many cuts. In truth, the negotiating package we are approaching today has significantly reduced the Commission’s flexibility and damaged the competitiveness fund,” he said.
Macron said he believed a deal could be reached by year-end.
“It is not so much about cuts today; it is much more about making progress on own resources,” Macron said.
Support for Spain over Ceuta
Macron also voiced France’s solidarity with Spain over Ceuta, the exclave where thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco, calling the events “an attack undoubtedly external and multiple.”
He said the episode underscored the need for European solidarity, and expressed surprise that some European countries had withheld support for Spain despite having benefited from such solidarity in similar situations.
Speaking after a European Council meeting, Macron argued that the fuel is already in circulation. “The volumes of diesel coming out of Russia already exist, they are being purchased by countries and are already on the global market. So it is not true that they will solve the global market problem,” Macron said.
“I think this will have no impact for President Trump,” he added.
The French leader said the move “sends a negative message and is an element of division or doubt,” calling it “inappropriate and ineffective.”
Macron said he would keep working with Washington in good faith, explaining the figures and pursuing measures that could actually cut energy costs.
“We all agree on one thing: diesel, gasoline and gas prices must come down, but this is not what will effectively bring them down. It is not the right answer,” he said.
President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports last week in a bid to ease prices, saying Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons (2.25 million barrels) of diesel to US and global markets. He also announced an energy-infrastructure ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Protests in France
Macron urged calm amid student protests in France, while backing the government and security forces.
“I call for calm and respect in order to preserve this right,” he said, referring to the right to demonstrate.
“There is a constitutional right to demonstrate and express oneself. It is fully respected, but I believe the right comes with a corresponding duty of respect: respect for people, respect for property, and therefore no insulting and no vandalism,” Macron said.
EU budget and competitiveness
Macron also pressed for headway on new revenue sources for the EU budget and cautioned against deeper cuts to the proposed European Competitiveness Fund.
“Our message was to say: stop introducing new proposals that bring cuts. We must now talk about own resources,” he said. “We need new own resources for our Europe.”
He said the proposed cuts to the competitiveness fund would shrink the new package by €30 billion (nearly $34.8 billion).
“We have already made many cuts. In truth, the negotiating package we are approaching today has significantly reduced the Commission’s flexibility and damaged the competitiveness fund,” he said.
Macron said he believed a deal could be reached by year-end.
“It is not so much about cuts today; it is much more about making progress on own resources,” Macron said.
Support for Spain over Ceuta
Macron also voiced France’s solidarity with Spain over Ceuta, the exclave where thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco, calling the events “an attack undoubtedly external and multiple.”
He said the episode underscored the need for European solidarity, and expressed surprise that some European countries had withheld support for Spain despite having benefited from such solidarity in similar situations.
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