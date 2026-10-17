Trump Rejects Claim He Ordered Starlink Cut for Ukraine’s Military
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Friday rejected suggestions that he or Elon Musk was behind a temporary disruption of Starlink service for Ukraine’s armed forces.
Pressed at the White House on whether he or the billionaire owner of the service had decided to pause access, Trump told reporters: “It wasn’t me, and I don’t think it was Elon.”
“From what I understand, it’s the same as it’s always been,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered a different picture the same day. Starlink had not been shut off entirely in Ukraine, he said, but speed restrictions curbed its use for certain military and humanitarian purposes.
Speaking on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy said Kyiv had received signals from the White House that full service would be restored.
Pressed at the White House on whether he or the billionaire owner of the service had decided to pause access, Trump told reporters: “It wasn’t me, and I don’t think it was Elon.”
“From what I understand, it’s the same as it’s always been,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered a different picture the same day. Starlink had not been shut off entirely in Ukraine, he said, but speed restrictions curbed its use for certain military and humanitarian purposes.
Speaking on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy said Kyiv had received signals from the White House that full service would be restored.
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