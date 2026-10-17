Chedi Hegra Introduces Nasim, a New Dining Experience Inspired by the Spirit of AlUla
(MENAFN- PRCO) – Chedi Hegra has opened Nasim, a new dining destination inspired by the landscapes, heritage and distinctive character of AlUla. Named after the Arabic word for gentle breeze, Nasim presents a contemporary interpretation of Levantine cuisine, introducing a new culinary experience to AlUla’s evolving dining scene.
Surrounded by ancient sandstone formations, Nasim unfolds across a collection of dining and social spaces, each offering its own distinct atmosphere. On the terrace, a seasonal à la carte menu is served at sunken seating overlooking Hegra, with the rock formations shifting colour as afternoon turns to evening. Inside, private dining rooms offer an intimate setting for set-menu dining, while the rooftop comes into its own after sunset, with light bites served beneath the stars. A beverage programme of refined zero-proof drinks, crafted blends, and speciality coffee and tea runs throughout the experience.
Set within Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chedi Hegra is the only hotel located within the ancient site, occupying a collection of restored stone buildings from the historic AlUla railway station. Nasim is housed within Hegra Fort, an 18th-century building on the hotel's grounds. Carefully preserved and adapted, the stone fort with its arched doorways offers a striking backdrop for Nasim's dining experience.
Led by Executive Chef Rashid Ahmad-zada, who brings over 16 years of international culinary experience, the menu offers a fresh perspective to Levantine cuisine, drawing on the region's culinary traditions through refined modern techniques, seasonal ingredients and a focus on provenance. Signature dishes include Bluefin Nayeh, Wagyu Liver & Foie Gras Skewer, Milk-Fed Lamb Shoulder and Sweet Milk B'stilla. Ingredients combine seasonal, locally sourced produce with the region's rich spices and a carefully selected range of premium imports from leading producers worldwide.
Nasim's beverage programme brings a contemporary perspective to regional flavours through signature creations including Liquid Tabouleh, Desert Rose and Kanafeh Cream Cooler.
The restaurant was conceptualised by NOCO Hospitality Studio, specialising in the development and operations of bespoke dining concepts. NOCO will lead Nasim's management and operations, including its culinary direction, service standards and guest experience.
As day fades into evening, Nasim shifts with it. The terrace is unhurried in the afternoon light, while by night the inside dining space comes alive with music and conversation and the rooftop settles into the soft glow of lanterns. Open to hotel guests, visitors to AlUla, and the local community, Nasim is a place to gather and dine, bringing together crafted Levantine cuisine, considered design and the stories of its setting.
Surrounded by ancient sandstone formations, Nasim unfolds across a collection of dining and social spaces, each offering its own distinct atmosphere. On the terrace, a seasonal à la carte menu is served at sunken seating overlooking Hegra, with the rock formations shifting colour as afternoon turns to evening. Inside, private dining rooms offer an intimate setting for set-menu dining, while the rooftop comes into its own after sunset, with light bites served beneath the stars. A beverage programme of refined zero-proof drinks, crafted blends, and speciality coffee and tea runs throughout the experience.
Set within Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chedi Hegra is the only hotel located within the ancient site, occupying a collection of restored stone buildings from the historic AlUla railway station. Nasim is housed within Hegra Fort, an 18th-century building on the hotel's grounds. Carefully preserved and adapted, the stone fort with its arched doorways offers a striking backdrop for Nasim's dining experience.
Led by Executive Chef Rashid Ahmad-zada, who brings over 16 years of international culinary experience, the menu offers a fresh perspective to Levantine cuisine, drawing on the region's culinary traditions through refined modern techniques, seasonal ingredients and a focus on provenance. Signature dishes include Bluefin Nayeh, Wagyu Liver & Foie Gras Skewer, Milk-Fed Lamb Shoulder and Sweet Milk B'stilla. Ingredients combine seasonal, locally sourced produce with the region's rich spices and a carefully selected range of premium imports from leading producers worldwide.
Nasim's beverage programme brings a contemporary perspective to regional flavours through signature creations including Liquid Tabouleh, Desert Rose and Kanafeh Cream Cooler.
The restaurant was conceptualised by NOCO Hospitality Studio, specialising in the development and operations of bespoke dining concepts. NOCO will lead Nasim's management and operations, including its culinary direction, service standards and guest experience.
As day fades into evening, Nasim shifts with it. The terrace is unhurried in the afternoon light, while by night the inside dining space comes alive with music and conversation and the rooftop settles into the soft glow of lanterns. Open to hotel guests, visitors to AlUla, and the local community, Nasim is a place to gather and dine, bringing together crafted Levantine cuisine, considered design and the stories of its setting.
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