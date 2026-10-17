Al Masaood Automobiles Invites Customers to Secure the Limited-Run Nissan Patrol 75th Anniversary Edition in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region, has announced the showroom arrival of the new Nissan Patrol 75th Anniversary Edition, opening reservations for a millstone chapter of one of the most enduring automotive nameplates.
Developed solely for the GCC region, the limited-run edition is initially set at 1,951 units, in honour of the year the first Patrol was introduced. Offered exclusively on the flagship Platinum V6TT grade, the special edition is now on display at Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan showrooms, where customers can view its distinctive design and reserve their vehicle.
For generations, Nissan Patrol has been part of life in Abu Dhabi, from the streets of the capital and roads of Al Ain to the deserts of Al Dhafra and Liwa. Tested by the emirate’s terrain and trusted by its drivers, its legacy lives as much in the stories of the people who have owned it as in the landscapes it has travelled, making it Abu Dhabi’s leading and most-loved SUV.
Bachir Gemayel, Chief Operating Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "Nissan Patrol’s legacy is reflected in the generations of customers who continue to choose it. It has evolved over decades while remaining true to the capability and character that built its reputation. The 75th Anniversary Edition honours that heritage and the enduring bond between Patrol and the people of Abu Dhabi. At Al Masaood Automobiles, we are proud to have been part of that journey and look forward to welcoming customers to view this milestone edition at our showrooms.”
The 75th Anniversary edition translates decades of history into a tangible piece of automotive heritage tailored to Middle Eastern aesthetics. To create a design language rooted in the region, Nissan developed a bespoke Copper Gold finish. Inspired by the golden light of desert vistas and the region’s enduring appreciation for timeless prestige, the accent offers a sophisticated and subtle expression of warmth and luxury.
Available in five curated exterior colours, the Patrol 75th Anniversary edition pairs each shade with signature Copper Gold detailing across the fog lamp surrounds, dual grille bars, fender vents, shoulder line, and emblems. Dark Chrome finishes replace conventional chrome elements to amplify its commanding stance, complemented by alloy wheels in a clear black paint treatment.
Dedicated 75th Anniversary signatures grace the shoulder-line graphic and front grille, while a unique rear emblem further distinguishes the special edition. Upon entry, an illuminated carpet light projects a “Patrol Since 1951” graphic accompanied by a desert sand-dune motif onto the ground, reinforcing the vehicle s heritage-inspired character.
Inside, a rich Bordeaux interior provides a dramatic contrast, with subtle Copper Gold steering wheel detailing carrying the exterior theme into the cabin. Dark Chrome trim adds further sophistication, while 75th Anniversary embossing adorns the passenger-side dashboard and seat headrests. Additional bespoke touches include illuminated 75th Anniversary kick plates, dedicated floor and luggage mats with 75th Anniversary embossing, default Copper Gold ambient lighting, and a leather key fob case matched to the Bordeaux interior.
The Nissan Patrol 75th Anniversary Edition is now available in limited numbers at Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan showrooms. It complements the core Nissan Patrol range, which includes Patrol Platinum, Patrol PRO-4X and Patrol NISMO. Customers can visit their nearest showroom to view this rare edition and reserve their vehicle or visit nissan-abudhabifor more information.
Developed solely for the GCC region, the limited-run edition is initially set at 1,951 units, in honour of the year the first Patrol was introduced. Offered exclusively on the flagship Platinum V6TT grade, the special edition is now on display at Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan showrooms, where customers can view its distinctive design and reserve their vehicle.
For generations, Nissan Patrol has been part of life in Abu Dhabi, from the streets of the capital and roads of Al Ain to the deserts of Al Dhafra and Liwa. Tested by the emirate’s terrain and trusted by its drivers, its legacy lives as much in the stories of the people who have owned it as in the landscapes it has travelled, making it Abu Dhabi’s leading and most-loved SUV.
Bachir Gemayel, Chief Operating Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "Nissan Patrol’s legacy is reflected in the generations of customers who continue to choose it. It has evolved over decades while remaining true to the capability and character that built its reputation. The 75th Anniversary Edition honours that heritage and the enduring bond between Patrol and the people of Abu Dhabi. At Al Masaood Automobiles, we are proud to have been part of that journey and look forward to welcoming customers to view this milestone edition at our showrooms.”
The 75th Anniversary edition translates decades of history into a tangible piece of automotive heritage tailored to Middle Eastern aesthetics. To create a design language rooted in the region, Nissan developed a bespoke Copper Gold finish. Inspired by the golden light of desert vistas and the region’s enduring appreciation for timeless prestige, the accent offers a sophisticated and subtle expression of warmth and luxury.
Available in five curated exterior colours, the Patrol 75th Anniversary edition pairs each shade with signature Copper Gold detailing across the fog lamp surrounds, dual grille bars, fender vents, shoulder line, and emblems. Dark Chrome finishes replace conventional chrome elements to amplify its commanding stance, complemented by alloy wheels in a clear black paint treatment.
Dedicated 75th Anniversary signatures grace the shoulder-line graphic and front grille, while a unique rear emblem further distinguishes the special edition. Upon entry, an illuminated carpet light projects a “Patrol Since 1951” graphic accompanied by a desert sand-dune motif onto the ground, reinforcing the vehicle s heritage-inspired character.
Inside, a rich Bordeaux interior provides a dramatic contrast, with subtle Copper Gold steering wheel detailing carrying the exterior theme into the cabin. Dark Chrome trim adds further sophistication, while 75th Anniversary embossing adorns the passenger-side dashboard and seat headrests. Additional bespoke touches include illuminated 75th Anniversary kick plates, dedicated floor and luggage mats with 75th Anniversary embossing, default Copper Gold ambient lighting, and a leather key fob case matched to the Bordeaux interior.
The Nissan Patrol 75th Anniversary Edition is now available in limited numbers at Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan showrooms. It complements the core Nissan Patrol range, which includes Patrol Platinum, Patrol PRO-4X and Patrol NISMO. Customers can visit their nearest showroom to view this rare edition and reserve their vehicle or visit nissan-abudhabifor more information.
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