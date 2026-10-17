Keeta Kicks Off the First Keeta Karnival Across All Seven Emirates
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Keeta, the international on-demand food delivery platform, is kicking off Keeta Karnival, marking the first edition of its signature food celebration in the UAE. Running from 15 October to 31 October 2026, the campaign will connect customers with thousands of restaurants across all seven emirates through special offers, limited-time deals, competitions and on-ground experiences.
True to its promise of “Epic Deals, Endless Cravings”, Keeta Karnival invites customers to explore more of the UAE’s food scene, from neighbourhood favourites to restaurants they have yet to try. During the peak promotional period from 15 to 31 October, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% at participating restaurants, while restaurant partners gain more ways to reach new customers.
“Food brings people together in the UAE, and the variety of restaurants here is remarkable,” said Lucas Xie, General Manager of Keeta UAE. “Keeta Karnival is our way of celebrating that variety, giving customers more reasons to try something new while helping participating restaurants reach new audiences. As we enter our second year in the UAE, the campaign reflects our long-term commitment to the customers and restaurant partners we serve across the country.”
More ways to discover and enjoy
The campaign’s offers are brought together in the Keeta Karnival hub within the Keeta app. Keeta Around You will spotlight curated restaurant picks across UAE cities, with up to 50% off at participating restaurants. Flash Deals will offer selected deals at AED 19 with free delivery, Monday to Friday between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.
From 18 to 31 October, Keeta Week – The Karnival Edition will offer 50% off the full menu, including promotional items, plus free delivery at participating restaurants. The celebration also takes to the skies with Keeta Drone, extending the Karnival promotion to its service areas in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Customers at Dubai Land, Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai and Dubai Silicon Oasis Headquarters can enjoy the campaign’s offers through drone delivery, bringing together food discovery, value and delivery innovation.
Every eligible order above AED 100 placed between 15 October and 14 November will also be automatically entered into a draw to have the chance to win a Jetour T2, with the winner to be announced on 16 November. Customers paying with eligible Emirates Islamic Visa cards can also save up to AED 20 on their orders until 1 November.
Bringing Keeta Karnival into the community
Alongside the in-app campaign, Keeta Karnival is coming to life across the UAE. At Global Village in Dubai, the Keeta booth at Happiness Plaza 2 will host games, voucher giveaways and restaurant sampling over two weekends, 16–18 and 23–25 October. Over the opening weekend, visitors to Al Forsan Mall in Abu Dhabi can also join interactive games and win vouchers.
By combining restaurant discovery with experiences beyond the app, Keeta Karnival gives participating restaurants more ways to connect with customers, building on Keeta’s presence across all seven emirates and its long-term commitment to the UAE’s food scene.
Keeta Karnival runs from 15 October to 31 October 2026. Customers can explore participating restaurants, offers and activities in the Keeta Karnival hub in the Keeta app, available on the App Store and Play Store.
True to its promise of “Epic Deals, Endless Cravings”, Keeta Karnival invites customers to explore more of the UAE’s food scene, from neighbourhood favourites to restaurants they have yet to try. During the peak promotional period from 15 to 31 October, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% at participating restaurants, while restaurant partners gain more ways to reach new customers.
“Food brings people together in the UAE, and the variety of restaurants here is remarkable,” said Lucas Xie, General Manager of Keeta UAE. “Keeta Karnival is our way of celebrating that variety, giving customers more reasons to try something new while helping participating restaurants reach new audiences. As we enter our second year in the UAE, the campaign reflects our long-term commitment to the customers and restaurant partners we serve across the country.”
More ways to discover and enjoy
The campaign’s offers are brought together in the Keeta Karnival hub within the Keeta app. Keeta Around You will spotlight curated restaurant picks across UAE cities, with up to 50% off at participating restaurants. Flash Deals will offer selected deals at AED 19 with free delivery, Monday to Friday between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.
From 18 to 31 October, Keeta Week – The Karnival Edition will offer 50% off the full menu, including promotional items, plus free delivery at participating restaurants. The celebration also takes to the skies with Keeta Drone, extending the Karnival promotion to its service areas in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Customers at Dubai Land, Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai and Dubai Silicon Oasis Headquarters can enjoy the campaign’s offers through drone delivery, bringing together food discovery, value and delivery innovation.
Every eligible order above AED 100 placed between 15 October and 14 November will also be automatically entered into a draw to have the chance to win a Jetour T2, with the winner to be announced on 16 November. Customers paying with eligible Emirates Islamic Visa cards can also save up to AED 20 on their orders until 1 November.
Bringing Keeta Karnival into the community
Alongside the in-app campaign, Keeta Karnival is coming to life across the UAE. At Global Village in Dubai, the Keeta booth at Happiness Plaza 2 will host games, voucher giveaways and restaurant sampling over two weekends, 16–18 and 23–25 October. Over the opening weekend, visitors to Al Forsan Mall in Abu Dhabi can also join interactive games and win vouchers.
By combining restaurant discovery with experiences beyond the app, Keeta Karnival gives participating restaurants more ways to connect with customers, building on Keeta’s presence across all seven emirates and its long-term commitment to the UAE’s food scene.
Keeta Karnival runs from 15 October to 31 October 2026. Customers can explore participating restaurants, offers and activities in the Keeta Karnival hub in the Keeta app, available on the App Store and Play Store.
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