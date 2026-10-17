7 Foreign Universities with Campuses in India come together for Emeritus Open House in Mumbai
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Seven (7) top 500-ranked foreign universities with campuses in India are coming together for a 1-day Open House in Mumbai, giving students and families direct access to academic representatives, faculty, and admissions teams, for their 2027-28 India academic intake.
Organized and hosted by global education company Emeritus, the International Branch Campus University Fair & Open House is scheduled for October 24 at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, bringing together academic representatives from the University of Aberdeen (Mumbai Campus), Illinois Technology (Mumbai Campus), University of York (Mumbai Campus), Victoria University (Delhi NCR Campus), University of Liverpool (Bengaluru Campus), and University of Bristol (Mumbai Campus), with University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) (Hyderabad Campus), making its debut appearance as the first public American university to offer US degrees on Indian soil.
Six (6) of these universities have already received their Letter of Admission (LOA) from the UGC (University Grants Commission), with campuses now operational and students actively enrolled across UG & PG programmes and are preparing for the 2027-28 intake. The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) on the other hand, has recently received its Letter of Intent (LOI) from the UGC to open its first-ever campus in Hyderabad and is preparing for its first cohort.
For students in Grade 11 and 12, the Open House offers a first-hand look at undergraduate programmes across disciplines, from biomedical sciences and engineering to business, creative industries, and technology. Current undergraduate students and working professionals can explore postgraduate options and speak directly with faculty about academic fit, research opportunities, and career outcomes.
Admissions teams will provide structured guidance on programme selection, eligibility requirements, application pathways, and scholarship opportunities, including certain benefits available to families & students who interact with university teams on the day.
Parents, school counsellors, and educators are encouraged to attend and engage directly with university representatives through one-on-one discussions and interactive forums, gaining a deeper, first-hand understanding of what global education in India now looks like, and what it means for a student’s career and future.
DATE & TIMETIMECITY VENUE
24th October, 2026
(Saturday)
10:00 AM to 4:00 PM (IST)Mumbai Taj Lands’ End
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the UGC’s 2023 regulations provide the policy and regulatory framework for foreign universities to establish campuses in India. The Open House supports this wider shift by connecting prospective learners with international university teams and helping them understand the academic options available closer to home.
‘’The momentum around global education in India is growing and this Open House is our response to what we heard from families at our first edition in April. We are not just responding to a shift in study abroad sentiment but initiating an entirely new conversation. Families across metros and non-metros who always aspired to provide their children with the best education but never had that option at home are now finding it within reach, including those who were weighing overseas education and are recalculating, as visa uncertainties, rising costs, and a turbulent global mobility landscape make the India proposition increasingly compelling. For both, having top QS-ranked universities on Indian soil is a genuine opportunity. We are proud to be building the infrastructure reshaping India’s higher-ed landscape alongside world-class universities - and real interactions like these - between students / families, and global academia is what keep that energy and conviction alive,’’ said Avnish Singhal, Head of International Branch Campus (IBC) Initiative at Emeritus which serves as the strategic joint venture partner for these universities, enabling their market entry and successful establishment in India through key non-academic functions.
Students and families looking to register for the Emeritus Open House Series, visit:
Organized and hosted by global education company Emeritus, the International Branch Campus University Fair & Open House is scheduled for October 24 at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, bringing together academic representatives from the University of Aberdeen (Mumbai Campus), Illinois Technology (Mumbai Campus), University of York (Mumbai Campus), Victoria University (Delhi NCR Campus), University of Liverpool (Bengaluru Campus), and University of Bristol (Mumbai Campus), with University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) (Hyderabad Campus), making its debut appearance as the first public American university to offer US degrees on Indian soil.
Six (6) of these universities have already received their Letter of Admission (LOA) from the UGC (University Grants Commission), with campuses now operational and students actively enrolled across UG & PG programmes and are preparing for the 2027-28 intake. The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) on the other hand, has recently received its Letter of Intent (LOI) from the UGC to open its first-ever campus in Hyderabad and is preparing for its first cohort.
For students in Grade 11 and 12, the Open House offers a first-hand look at undergraduate programmes across disciplines, from biomedical sciences and engineering to business, creative industries, and technology. Current undergraduate students and working professionals can explore postgraduate options and speak directly with faculty about academic fit, research opportunities, and career outcomes.
Admissions teams will provide structured guidance on programme selection, eligibility requirements, application pathways, and scholarship opportunities, including certain benefits available to families & students who interact with university teams on the day.
Parents, school counsellors, and educators are encouraged to attend and engage directly with university representatives through one-on-one discussions and interactive forums, gaining a deeper, first-hand understanding of what global education in India now looks like, and what it means for a student’s career and future.
DATE & TIMETIMECITY VENUE
24th October, 2026
(Saturday)
10:00 AM to 4:00 PM (IST)Mumbai Taj Lands’ End
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the UGC’s 2023 regulations provide the policy and regulatory framework for foreign universities to establish campuses in India. The Open House supports this wider shift by connecting prospective learners with international university teams and helping them understand the academic options available closer to home.
‘’The momentum around global education in India is growing and this Open House is our response to what we heard from families at our first edition in April. We are not just responding to a shift in study abroad sentiment but initiating an entirely new conversation. Families across metros and non-metros who always aspired to provide their children with the best education but never had that option at home are now finding it within reach, including those who were weighing overseas education and are recalculating, as visa uncertainties, rising costs, and a turbulent global mobility landscape make the India proposition increasingly compelling. For both, having top QS-ranked universities on Indian soil is a genuine opportunity. We are proud to be building the infrastructure reshaping India’s higher-ed landscape alongside world-class universities - and real interactions like these - between students / families, and global academia is what keep that energy and conviction alive,’’ said Avnish Singhal, Head of International Branch Campus (IBC) Initiative at Emeritus which serves as the strategic joint venture partner for these universities, enabling their market entry and successful establishment in India through key non-academic functions.
Students and families looking to register for the Emeritus Open House Series, visit:
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