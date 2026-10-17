55 years of local intelligence helping organisations build trust, reputation and influence
(MENAFN- Action PR) Founded in Nicosia, Cyprus, in October 1971 by PR pioneer Tony Christodoulou, Action has grown into one of the region’s most established independent communications networks. Today, the multi-award-winning agency operates through eight wholly owned offices across Cyprus, Greece, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria and Ukraine, supported by a global network of affiliate partners, serving some of the world’s most renowned brands, institutions and public sector organisations.
Over the past five and a half decades, communications channels, technologies and audience behaviours have transformed significantly. Today, organisations operate in an increasingly connected and fast-moving environment, where narratives can spread globally in seconds, with misinformation and competing narratives making trust harder than ever to earn.
As Chris Christodoulou, CEO of Action Global Communications, explained, understanding people, communities, cultures and the stakeholder dynamics that shape perceptions and decisions has become more critical than ever to building trust, reputation and influence.
“Today, we have access to more information than ever before. We’re constantly connected, constantly informed and constantly exposed to new perspectives and opinions. AI is reshaping how information is created, shared and discovered, yet trust has never been harder to earn,” said Christodoulou. “Communication is no longer just about being heard. It is about being trusted. People are looking for information they can rely on, organisations they can trust and messages that genuinely reflect their realities, values and priorities. That is why local intelligence matters more than ever.”
For 55 years, Action has developed the local intelligence, cultural understanding and trusted relationships that help organisations navigate complexity, build trust, strengthen reputation and create meaningful influence.
“Our anniversary is not simply a celebration of longevity. It is a celebration of what those 55 years have enabled us to build: local intelligence, long-standing relationships, cultural understanding and Meaningful Connections,” added Christodoulou.
That impact is also reflected in the recognition Action's work across PR, digital and creative campaigns has earned over the years, including international accolades from PRWeek, ICCO Global, MEPRA and PRCA, as well as numerous regional and local distinctions. Each award is a testament to the trust placed in Action by its clients, partners and communities, and reinforces the agency's commitment to delivering communications that create meaningful and measurable value.
Looking ahead, Action remains committed to investing in its expertise, market understanding, strategic advisory capabilities and digital and creative solutions, while continuously evolving to help organisations navigate complexity and respond with confidence to a rapidly changing world
“Our legacy is not defined by our history alone, but by our ability to remain relevant through every era of change. After 55 years, that remains our greatest strength,” concluded Christodoulou
Over the past five and a half decades, communications channels, technologies and audience behaviours have transformed significantly. Today, organisations operate in an increasingly connected and fast-moving environment, where narratives can spread globally in seconds, with misinformation and competing narratives making trust harder than ever to earn.
As Chris Christodoulou, CEO of Action Global Communications, explained, understanding people, communities, cultures and the stakeholder dynamics that shape perceptions and decisions has become more critical than ever to building trust, reputation and influence.
“Today, we have access to more information than ever before. We’re constantly connected, constantly informed and constantly exposed to new perspectives and opinions. AI is reshaping how information is created, shared and discovered, yet trust has never been harder to earn,” said Christodoulou. “Communication is no longer just about being heard. It is about being trusted. People are looking for information they can rely on, organisations they can trust and messages that genuinely reflect their realities, values and priorities. That is why local intelligence matters more than ever.”
For 55 years, Action has developed the local intelligence, cultural understanding and trusted relationships that help organisations navigate complexity, build trust, strengthen reputation and create meaningful influence.
“Our anniversary is not simply a celebration of longevity. It is a celebration of what those 55 years have enabled us to build: local intelligence, long-standing relationships, cultural understanding and Meaningful Connections,” added Christodoulou.
That impact is also reflected in the recognition Action's work across PR, digital and creative campaigns has earned over the years, including international accolades from PRWeek, ICCO Global, MEPRA and PRCA, as well as numerous regional and local distinctions. Each award is a testament to the trust placed in Action by its clients, partners and communities, and reinforces the agency's commitment to delivering communications that create meaningful and measurable value.
Looking ahead, Action remains committed to investing in its expertise, market understanding, strategic advisory capabilities and digital and creative solutions, while continuously evolving to help organisations navigate complexity and respond with confidence to a rapidly changing world
“Our legacy is not defined by our history alone, but by our ability to remain relevant through every era of change. After 55 years, that remains our greatest strength,” concluded Christodoulou
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