Axi Rebrands Across 100+ Markets, Designed by Properly Studio
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Brand, 150+ page website and product UI for 1.4 million users, tailored market by market with a custom AI workflow
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a global online trading brand with a presence across multiple markets, wanted a brand that was "globally consistent and locally connected", and adaptable to the requirements of different markets and jurisdictions. Properly Studio designed an identity that adapts market by market, and a site that shifts by jurisdiction.
Axi calls the result an evolution: the logo and the red stay, everything else changed, up to a globally scalable character system. Properly grouped Axi''s markets into four regions, APAC, Middle East, Europe and South America, each with its own landscapes and personas.
The imagery came from a custom AI-assisted production workflow built for Axi and finished by hand, in place of a hundred separate photoshoots. The same persona steps from a banner into an animation or a new market without booking a crew or reshooting a frame. It carries into the Axi app, the client portal and Axi Select, a programme available only in certain jurisdictions and not available to EU residents.
Full case study: properly.studio/case-study/axi. The designers write it up at properly.studio/blog.
"The challenge was never the look. It was building a brand identity that adapts to every market and jurisdiction, from what it shows to what it''s allowed to say," said Mateusz Piątek, Co-Founder at Properly Studio.
"Entrusting our brand refresh to an outside team was a big decision as it''s something deeply personal to us. But choosing Properly was absolutely the right call," said Julie Sharova, Global Head of Marketing at Axi. "Their dedication and focus were never in doubt, and the result speaks for itself. If we had to do it all over again, we''d choose Properly without hesitation."
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a global online trading brand with a presence across multiple markets, wanted a brand that was "globally consistent and locally connected", and adaptable to the requirements of different markets and jurisdictions. Properly Studio designed an identity that adapts market by market, and a site that shifts by jurisdiction.
Axi calls the result an evolution: the logo and the red stay, everything else changed, up to a globally scalable character system. Properly grouped Axi''s markets into four regions, APAC, Middle East, Europe and South America, each with its own landscapes and personas.
The imagery came from a custom AI-assisted production workflow built for Axi and finished by hand, in place of a hundred separate photoshoots. The same persona steps from a banner into an animation or a new market without booking a crew or reshooting a frame. It carries into the Axi app, the client portal and Axi Select, a programme available only in certain jurisdictions and not available to EU residents.
Full case study: properly.studio/case-study/axi. The designers write it up at properly.studio/blog.
"The challenge was never the look. It was building a brand identity that adapts to every market and jurisdiction, from what it shows to what it''s allowed to say," said Mateusz Piątek, Co-Founder at Properly Studio.
"Entrusting our brand refresh to an outside team was a big decision as it''s something deeply personal to us. But choosing Properly was absolutely the right call," said Julie Sharova, Global Head of Marketing at Axi. "Their dedication and focus were never in doubt, and the result speaks for itself. If we had to do it all over again, we''d choose Properly without hesitation."
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