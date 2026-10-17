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Czechia Hit by 26 Cyber Incidents in September, Third-Worst

Czechia Hit by 26 Cyber Incidents in September, Third-Worst


Date: 2026-10-17 04:50:42

(MENAFN) Czechia logged 26 cyber incidents in September, its third-highest monthly tally in the past year, the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB) said Friday, according to a public international radio broadcaster.

Only two months were worse: January, with 32 incidents, and August, with 28. For comparison, the agency recorded an average of roughly 17 incidents per month last year.

Severity stayed relatively contained. NUKIB classified just one of September’s 26 incidents as significant, rated the rest as less serious, and said none reached the highly significant level.

Attackers went after user accounts, websites, email servers and cloud servers. In several cases, they broke into internal networks by exploiting virtual private networks (VPNs), the agency said. It also reported security breaches and incidents involving malicious software.

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