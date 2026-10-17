Neterra and NetIX Score Another Double Win at the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards
(MENAFN- neterra) Neterra and its global Internet exchange platform NetIX won two awards at the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards 2026. The ceremony took place on October 14 at Indigo at The O2 in London, during the Capacity Europe conference.
Neterra received the Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider of the Year award, winning in this category for the fourth year in a row.
The judges noted an “excellent, energetic submission that clearly articulated the company’s regional leadership.” They praised Neterra for thoroughly answering every question with “real performance numbers and strong customer testimonials that clearly demonstrate what the company does and how it delivers.”
NetIX won Best Internet Exchange 2026. The judges praised its high-quality submission for its crisp messaging, strong proof points, compelling case studies, and excellent testimonials. They commended NetIX for delivering a thorough pitch backed by data and evidence showing strong growth in membership, traffic, partnership initiatives, and expansion routes.
“These awards recognize the innovation that Neterra continues to introduce to the market. As the esteemed Capacity Awards judges would agree, you can’t win 4 times in a row by doing the same thing 4 times in a row. Good work from the whole team, and looking forward, there is so much more we are going to do. Keep watching us! said Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO of Neterra and NetIX.
About the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards
The Capacity Global Connectivity Awards are presented by the specialized international media Capacity. They recognize the best companies in telecommunications and global connectivity and are among the most prestigious honors in the industry.
Neterra received the Central & Eastern European Connectivity Provider of the Year award, winning in this category for the fourth year in a row.
The judges noted an “excellent, energetic submission that clearly articulated the company’s regional leadership.” They praised Neterra for thoroughly answering every question with “real performance numbers and strong customer testimonials that clearly demonstrate what the company does and how it delivers.”
NetIX won Best Internet Exchange 2026. The judges praised its high-quality submission for its crisp messaging, strong proof points, compelling case studies, and excellent testimonials. They commended NetIX for delivering a thorough pitch backed by data and evidence showing strong growth in membership, traffic, partnership initiatives, and expansion routes.
“These awards recognize the innovation that Neterra continues to introduce to the market. As the esteemed Capacity Awards judges would agree, you can’t win 4 times in a row by doing the same thing 4 times in a row. Good work from the whole team, and looking forward, there is so much more we are going to do. Keep watching us! said Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO of Neterra and NetIX.
About the Capacity Global Connectivity Awards
The Capacity Global Connectivity Awards are presented by the specialized international media Capacity. They recognize the best companies in telecommunications and global connectivity and are among the most prestigious honors in the industry.
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