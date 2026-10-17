FAB Launches The Exchange, its AI Practitioner Insights Series, to Advance Responsible Enterprise AI
(MENAFN- Edelman) FAB Launches The Exchange, its AI Practitioner Insights Series, to Advance Responsible Enterprise AI
Abu Dhabi, 16 October 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has launched The Exchange, its AI Practitioner Insights Series. The new practitioner-led platform brings together experts to share practical insights on deploying, governing and scaling AI responsibly. The inaugural edition was held at FAB Headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Hosted by the FAB AI Innovation Hub, the invitation-only forum convened 30 participants, including senior AI practitioners, technology and data leaders, researchers, business leaders and governance professionals from across industry, academia and regulation. The session provided a focused setting for practitioners to exchange experience and perspectives on AI-assisted decision-making, value creation, and responsible governance.
Under the theme “AI Decision Making and Governance”, discussions focused on how organisations can embed AI into enterprise decision-making while maintaining the right balance between AI autonomy and human judgement. It also explored how clear accountability and effective governance can support responsible AI adoption and deliver measurable business value.
The programme followed the journey from AI-assisted decision-making through to enterprise scale and governance. Discussions considered where human judgement remains essential, how emerging AI capabilities can move beyond proof-of-concept to deliver measurable outcomes, and the role of regulatory readiness and trust in supporting adoption at scale. Perspectives from FAB, NYU Abu Dhabi and the ADGM Registration Authority connected these considerations across enterprise implementation, research and regulation.
With AI as a core pillar of FAB's strategy, The Exchange reflects the Bank's view that responsible AI is an enabler of scale, with its value ultimately measured by the quality of the decisions and outcomes it delivers. Through the series, FAB aims to build a trusted community of practitioners, strengthen collaboration between the private sector, academia and regulators, and support the wider AI ambitions of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
-ENDS-
Abu Dhabi, 16 October 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has launched The Exchange, its AI Practitioner Insights Series. The new practitioner-led platform brings together experts to share practical insights on deploying, governing and scaling AI responsibly. The inaugural edition was held at FAB Headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Hosted by the FAB AI Innovation Hub, the invitation-only forum convened 30 participants, including senior AI practitioners, technology and data leaders, researchers, business leaders and governance professionals from across industry, academia and regulation. The session provided a focused setting for practitioners to exchange experience and perspectives on AI-assisted decision-making, value creation, and responsible governance.
Under the theme “AI Decision Making and Governance”, discussions focused on how organisations can embed AI into enterprise decision-making while maintaining the right balance between AI autonomy and human judgement. It also explored how clear accountability and effective governance can support responsible AI adoption and deliver measurable business value.
The programme followed the journey from AI-assisted decision-making through to enterprise scale and governance. Discussions considered where human judgement remains essential, how emerging AI capabilities can move beyond proof-of-concept to deliver measurable outcomes, and the role of regulatory readiness and trust in supporting adoption at scale. Perspectives from FAB, NYU Abu Dhabi and the ADGM Registration Authority connected these considerations across enterprise implementation, research and regulation.
With AI as a core pillar of FAB's strategy, The Exchange reflects the Bank's view that responsible AI is an enabler of scale, with its value ultimately measured by the quality of the decisions and outcomes it delivers. Through the series, FAB aims to build a trusted community of practitioners, strengthen collaboration between the private sector, academia and regulators, and support the wider AI ambitions of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
-ENDS-
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