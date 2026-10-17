Mezzan Holding appoints Kapil Khosla as Deputy CEO – Commercial.
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) : Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, announced the appointment of Mr. Kapil Khosla as Deputy CEO – Commercial.
In his new role, Mr. Khosla will focus on strengthening commercial performance, developing organizational capabilities, expanding market presence, and growing the Group’s businesses and brands to support sustainable growth and enhance its competitiveness in Kuwait and across the region.
Mr. Khosla brings over four decades of experience in the FMCG, retail, and food manufacturing sectors across Kuwait and the wider GCC. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions at Mezzan Holding and Hectare’s (Al-Wazzan Foodstuff Industries Group).
His expertise spans business strategy, commercial operations, and brand development, with a proven track record of growing brands and expanding market share across GCC markets. He also brings extensive experience in building, developing, and leading high-performing teams.
The appointment reflects Mezzan Holding’s continued focus on strengthening its leadership team and advancing its commercial operations in support of the Group’s strategic priorities and long-term growth plans.
In his new role, Mr. Khosla will focus on strengthening commercial performance, developing organizational capabilities, expanding market presence, and growing the Group’s businesses and brands to support sustainable growth and enhance its competitiveness in Kuwait and across the region.
Mr. Khosla brings over four decades of experience in the FMCG, retail, and food manufacturing sectors across Kuwait and the wider GCC. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions at Mezzan Holding and Hectare’s (Al-Wazzan Foodstuff Industries Group).
His expertise spans business strategy, commercial operations, and brand development, with a proven track record of growing brands and expanding market share across GCC markets. He also brings extensive experience in building, developing, and leading high-performing teams.
The appointment reflects Mezzan Holding’s continued focus on strengthening its leadership team and advancing its commercial operations in support of the Group’s strategic priorities and long-term growth plans.
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