US Bans Unauthorized Drones Along Mexico Border Up to 400 Feet
(MENAFN) Three federal agencies moved Friday to lock down the skies along the southern border, announcing a joint crackdown on unauthorized drone flights.
The US Department of Transportation, the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security said a temporary flight restriction (TFR) takes effect immediately. It prohibits unauthorized drone activity up to 400 feet (122 meters) above ground level, in a corridor stretching one nautical mile (1.9 kilometers) north of the US-Mexico border.
The agencies’ joint statement said the restriction is designed to cut risks to border security operations, shield federal personnel and facilities, and counter what the administration characterizes as threats from drug cartels and other illicit activity.
Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the move extends President Donald Trump’s push to tighten border security and confront drone-related dangers.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the rules will give military commanders sharper awareness of potential threats and a wider range of options for responding to drone activity.
“The United States government will maintain 100% operational control of our border: land, air, and sea,” Hegseth said.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the initiative builds on existing administration border efforts and will help safeguard federal personnel while countering drone threats.
“This action will help counter cartel drone threats, protect our personnel, and strengthen security in the airspace above the border,” Mullin said.
The US Department of Transportation, the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security said a temporary flight restriction (TFR) takes effect immediately. It prohibits unauthorized drone activity up to 400 feet (122 meters) above ground level, in a corridor stretching one nautical mile (1.9 kilometers) north of the US-Mexico border.
The agencies’ joint statement said the restriction is designed to cut risks to border security operations, shield federal personnel and facilities, and counter what the administration characterizes as threats from drug cartels and other illicit activity.
Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the move extends President Donald Trump’s push to tighten border security and confront drone-related dangers.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the rules will give military commanders sharper awareness of potential threats and a wider range of options for responding to drone activity.
“The United States government will maintain 100% operational control of our border: land, air, and sea,” Hegseth said.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the initiative builds on existing administration border efforts and will help safeguard federal personnel while countering drone threats.
“This action will help counter cartel drone threats, protect our personnel, and strengthen security in the airspace above the border,” Mullin said.
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