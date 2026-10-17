Mezzan Holding appoints Gaurav Oberoi Deputy CEO – Industrial
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, 13 October 2026: Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, today announced the appointment of Mr. Gaurav Oberoi as Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Industrial, effective 12 October 2026.
In his new role, Mr. Oberoi will focus on strengthening operational performance, developing organizational capabilities and driving sustainable growth across the Industrials Division. He brings more than 27 years of experience in the FMCG, Food and Industrials divisions, having held several leadership positions within the Group, most notably as General Manager of Kuwait Indo Trading Co. (KITCO). He also serves on the boards of Kuwait Lube Oil Company (KLOC), and Plastic Industries Company, both Mezzan subsidiaries.
The appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership capabilities and strategic vision to guide the Industrials Division through its next phase of growth and support long-term business development.
Mr. Oberoi is Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) in Kuwait. He is a graduate of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and of the Singularity University Presidents Program.
In his new role, Mr. Oberoi will focus on strengthening operational performance, developing organizational capabilities and driving sustainable growth across the Industrials Division. He brings more than 27 years of experience in the FMCG, Food and Industrials divisions, having held several leadership positions within the Group, most notably as General Manager of Kuwait Indo Trading Co. (KITCO). He also serves on the boards of Kuwait Lube Oil Company (KLOC), and Plastic Industries Company, both Mezzan subsidiaries.
The appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership capabilities and strategic vision to guide the Industrials Division through its next phase of growth and support long-term business development.
Mr. Oberoi is Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) in Kuwait. He is a graduate of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and of the Singularity University Presidents Program.
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