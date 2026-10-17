Stone industry expands business in Europe with support from Itamaraty’s trade promotion network in eight countries
(MENAFN- Centrorochas) A meeting in Brussels explored ways to expand Brazil’s share of business deals generated by natural stones that are processed and resold by European companies.
Vitória (Espírito Santo, Brazil), October 15, 2026 – Expanding new business opportunities in Europe with direct support from Brazil’s trade promotion network on the continent: this was the focus as the natural stone industry took part in the “Brazil-EU Sectoral Planning: From Agreement to Market.” The event, held on October 13 and 14 in Brussels, Belgium, was organized by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and Itamaraty (the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs), involving Brazilian trade representatives from eight European countries.
The Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) brought the key challenges the sector faces in expanding its presence in Europe to the discussions. The participation allowed for a collective assessment of opportunities across several countries, with support from professionals who work directly within these markets and understand their demands and nuances.
“Europe already purchases our stones, but some of this material passes through local companies, which process them and resell them to other markets. There is room for us to play a larger role, both through direct sales and by developing partnerships with European companies. Having the support of Itamaraty’s trade representatives, who understand the realities of each country, helps us identify where these opportunities lie and how we can move forward,” says Fábio Cruz, the vice president of Centrorochas.
The analysis also highlighted new approaches to trade promotion. “Besides showcasing products and participating in international trade fairs, the sector aims to build closer ties with professionals who influence purchasing decisions, identify projects that are still in the planning stages, and develop initiatives tailored to the characteristics of each market,” says Thiago Fukuda, the manager of the project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone. He represented the sector at the event alongside Fábio Cruz.
Opportunities for business expansion
Among the proposals discussed was the hosting of a “Brazil Stone Experience” in Europe. This format, which has already brought together architects and designers in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, and Washington, D.C., in the United States, sparked interest from representatives in Italy, Portugal, and Spain.
The discussions also covered potential partnerships with European companies, particularly in Portugal, and joint efforts to identify major international projects, with support from ApexBrasil and Itamaraty’s Trade Promotion Sections (Secoms). Both initiatives aim to expand Brazil’s involvement in the processing and distribution chain and in construction and architecture projects.
Environmental requirements in the European market were also among the topics discussed, particularly the need to demonstrate the environmental performance of materials used in construction. In this context, a sectoral Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) project for Brazilian granite, marble, and quartzite was highlighted. Currently under development, this study seeks to gather data on the environmental impacts of these materials and establish benchmark information for the entire Brazilian industry. Participation is free of charge, and there are still openings for companies wishing to contribute to the study.
Logistics for new markets
In addition to business opportunities, Centrorochas submitted to ApexBrasil’s leadership a proposal to address challenges in international maritime transport. During a meeting with Laudemir Müller, Fábio Cruz suggested gathering information on volumes, routes, and logistical needs of different exporting sectors to establish a coordinated dialogue with major shipping companies.
“As we move forward with market diversification, logistics becomes even more strategic. We need more route options, competitive delivery times, and costs that allow companies to vie for new business. This challenge is not unique to the natural stone industry. By bringing together the demands of different sectors, we can increase our scale and strength to engage with major shipping companies and seek joint solutions,” Fábio says.
Laudemir Müller responded positively to the proposal and referred the matter to ApexBrasil’s intelligence team, opening the door to coordinated initiatives that could benefit several Brazilian exporting sectors.
Vitória (Espírito Santo, Brazil), October 15, 2026 – Expanding new business opportunities in Europe with direct support from Brazil’s trade promotion network on the continent: this was the focus as the natural stone industry took part in the “Brazil-EU Sectoral Planning: From Agreement to Market.” The event, held on October 13 and 14 in Brussels, Belgium, was organized by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and Itamaraty (the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs), involving Brazilian trade representatives from eight European countries.
The Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) brought the key challenges the sector faces in expanding its presence in Europe to the discussions. The participation allowed for a collective assessment of opportunities across several countries, with support from professionals who work directly within these markets and understand their demands and nuances.
“Europe already purchases our stones, but some of this material passes through local companies, which process them and resell them to other markets. There is room for us to play a larger role, both through direct sales and by developing partnerships with European companies. Having the support of Itamaraty’s trade representatives, who understand the realities of each country, helps us identify where these opportunities lie and how we can move forward,” says Fábio Cruz, the vice president of Centrorochas.
The analysis also highlighted new approaches to trade promotion. “Besides showcasing products and participating in international trade fairs, the sector aims to build closer ties with professionals who influence purchasing decisions, identify projects that are still in the planning stages, and develop initiatives tailored to the characteristics of each market,” says Thiago Fukuda, the manager of the project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone. He represented the sector at the event alongside Fábio Cruz.
Opportunities for business expansion
Among the proposals discussed was the hosting of a “Brazil Stone Experience” in Europe. This format, which has already brought together architects and designers in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, and Washington, D.C., in the United States, sparked interest from representatives in Italy, Portugal, and Spain.
The discussions also covered potential partnerships with European companies, particularly in Portugal, and joint efforts to identify major international projects, with support from ApexBrasil and Itamaraty’s Trade Promotion Sections (Secoms). Both initiatives aim to expand Brazil’s involvement in the processing and distribution chain and in construction and architecture projects.
Environmental requirements in the European market were also among the topics discussed, particularly the need to demonstrate the environmental performance of materials used in construction. In this context, a sectoral Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) project for Brazilian granite, marble, and quartzite was highlighted. Currently under development, this study seeks to gather data on the environmental impacts of these materials and establish benchmark information for the entire Brazilian industry. Participation is free of charge, and there are still openings for companies wishing to contribute to the study.
Logistics for new markets
In addition to business opportunities, Centrorochas submitted to ApexBrasil’s leadership a proposal to address challenges in international maritime transport. During a meeting with Laudemir Müller, Fábio Cruz suggested gathering information on volumes, routes, and logistical needs of different exporting sectors to establish a coordinated dialogue with major shipping companies.
“As we move forward with market diversification, logistics becomes even more strategic. We need more route options, competitive delivery times, and costs that allow companies to vie for new business. This challenge is not unique to the natural stone industry. By bringing together the demands of different sectors, we can increase our scale and strength to engage with major shipping companies and seek joint solutions,” Fábio says.
Laudemir Müller responded positively to the proposal and referred the matter to ApexBrasil’s intelligence team, opening the door to coordinated initiatives that could benefit several Brazilian exporting sectors.
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