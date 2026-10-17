Uzbekistan, Henderson Land Group Discuss Renewable Energy, New Tashkent

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, met with Peter Lee, chairman of Hong Kong-based Henderson Land Group, to discuss potential joint projects in renewable energy, infrastructure development in New Tashkent and education during a meeting on October 16 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account.

She said Uzbekistan was open to investment and interested in expanding cooperation with major Hong Kong businesses. She also expressed readiness to support joint projects, including through the planned Tashkent International Financial Center.

Mirziyoyeva described Uzbekistan and Hong Kong as having significant opportunities to deepen economic ties and develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

The discussions focused on potential cooperation in renewable energy, the development of infrastructure in New Tashkent and education, areas that could offer opportunities for investment and business engagement between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong.

Henderson Land Group is a major Hong Kong-based property developer and investment group chaired by Peter Lee. The company's activities are primarily associated with real estate development and related investments.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's efforts to attract international investment and broaden economic cooperation with Hong Kong-based businesses, including through new infrastructure projects and financial initiatives.