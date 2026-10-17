Morocco Names First Woman Prime Minister, 7 Women in Cabinet
(MENAFN) Morocco swore in a new government on Friday under the first woman ever to serve as its prime minister, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, who heads a four-party coalition.
King Mohammed VI received the incoming ministers and presided over their appointment ceremony at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a state-run news agency reported.
El Mansouri is the first woman to occupy the post in Moroccan history. Her Authenticity and Modernity Party governs alongside the Istiqlal Party, the Socialist Union of Popular Forces and the Party of Progress and Socialism.
Women hold seven seats in the new cabinet, El Mansouri among them, up from six under the previous government of Aziz Akhannouch. Official figures put the total at 32 members, counting ministers and ministers-delegate.
Several heavyweights keep their portfolios: Abdelouafi Laftit remains interior minister, Nasser Bourita foreign minister, Abdellatif Ouahbi justice minister and Ahmed Toufiq minister of Islamic affairs and endowments.
The cabinet also adds a new Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation and Administrative Reform, led by Ahmed Rahhou.
The path to Friday’s announcement began on Sept. 23, when El Mansouri’s party won the legislative elections with 97 seats, the most of any party. On Sept. 29, King Mohammed VI asked her to form a government. Consultations opened the following day, Sept. 30.
On Monday, after a second round of talks, the four parties issued a joint statement confirming they had formed the governing majority.
King Mohammed VI received the incoming ministers and presided over their appointment ceremony at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a state-run news agency reported.
El Mansouri is the first woman to occupy the post in Moroccan history. Her Authenticity and Modernity Party governs alongside the Istiqlal Party, the Socialist Union of Popular Forces and the Party of Progress and Socialism.
Women hold seven seats in the new cabinet, El Mansouri among them, up from six under the previous government of Aziz Akhannouch. Official figures put the total at 32 members, counting ministers and ministers-delegate.
Several heavyweights keep their portfolios: Abdelouafi Laftit remains interior minister, Nasser Bourita foreign minister, Abdellatif Ouahbi justice minister and Ahmed Toufiq minister of Islamic affairs and endowments.
The cabinet also adds a new Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation and Administrative Reform, led by Ahmed Rahhou.
The path to Friday’s announcement began on Sept. 23, when El Mansouri’s party won the legislative elections with 97 seats, the most of any party. On Sept. 29, King Mohammed VI asked her to form a government. Consultations opened the following day, Sept. 30.
On Monday, after a second round of talks, the four parties issued a joint statement confirming they had formed the governing majority.
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