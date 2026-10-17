'Everyone's True Colours Exposed': Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi, Oppn Over Protests Against CEC Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday targeted Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, including Prashant Bhushan and Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that their actions had exposed their true intentions.

He also accused Opposition parties of being part of what he alleged was the 'Tukde-Tukde gang'.

“Everyone's true colours have been exposed, whether it is Prashant Kishor, Prashant Bhushan, Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal. On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put India on the world map - not merely in terms of recognition, but by paving the way for the country's progress with an aim of Viksit Bharat by 2047; on the other hand, these Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Cockroach Janta Party, are all members of the Tukde-Tukde gang,” Singh alleged.

The BJP leader's remarks came amid protests seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which the Opposition claims has led to names of over 13 crore Indians being left out of the voter lists.

Commenting specifically on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Union Minister questioned its name and alleged that the group was involved in activities aimed at damaging the country's economy and creating unrest.

“This has now come to light. First, they have chosen a name like 'Cockroach.' Why drag the public into this? They should call themselves cockroaches. But using foreign funds to damage India's economy and create anarchy in the country is a serious matter. Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi has now associated himself with the 'Cockroach Party' and with Neha (Bora),” he said.

The BJP leader's remarks came against the backdrop of demonstrations by Opposition leaders and other groups seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tarun Chugh also criticised LoP Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of attempting to undermine democratic institutions and using political confrontation to challenge the constitutional system.

“Rahul Gandhi is attempting to run democracy through mob rule, intimidation and misdirection. Driven by dynastic authoritarianism, he is trying to issue directives to and intimidate the Supreme Court, Parliament and the Election Commission. Who is Rahul Gandhi to insult the Supreme Court or dictate terms to it? Under a foreign toolkit, these institutions, the country's democracy and its judicial system are being discredited," Chugh alleged.

“Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are turning the country's youth into pawns in political confrontation in the name of protecting democracy. Talking about 'regime change' along the lines of Bangladesh reflects an intention to seize power through conspiracy, anarchy, authoritarianism and violent conflict rather than through constitutional processes,” he claimed.