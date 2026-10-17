BJP Urges EC Probe Into Cash With Prashant Kishor's Party Material

BJP seeks EC probe into cash allegations

BJP spokesperson Danish Iqbal on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take immediate cognisance of viral images purportedly showing bundles of cash alongside campaign material of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party amid the Bihar MLC elections and initiate an impartial investigation.

Calling the circulation of the images a matter of grave concern, Iqbal said they appeared to indicate an attempt to entice voters with cash. "The circulation of images showing bundles of cash alongside campaign material for Prashant Kishor's 'Jan Suraaj' party, amidst the Bihar MLC elections, is a matter of grave concern. It appears to be an attempt to entice voters with cash. I urge the Election Commission to take immediate cognizance of this matter and initiate a high-level, impartial investigation," he said.

The BJP spokesperson said that exchanging cash for votes had no place in a democracy. "There is no place for cash in exchange for votes in a democracy; the integrity of the electoral process and the trust of the voters are paramount," Iqbal said.

Biennial elections announced in four states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced biennial elections to the Legislative Councils in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The elections will be held for seats in the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies following the completion of the terms of the sitting members.

According to the Commission, the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies in the respective constituencies.

Bihar MLC election schedule

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned. The four Graduates' constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Kosi, and four Teachers' constituencies include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Saran.

The tenures of the sitting members of eight constituencies will expire on November 16.

According to the Election Commission, the formal notification for the elections was issued on September 29, 2026. The last date for filing nominations was October 6, followed by scrutiny of nominations on October 7. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until October 9.

Polling for the respective Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies in all four states will be held on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, and the entire election process will be completed by October 31. (ANI)

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