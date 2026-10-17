Nayyi Navelli OTT Release: Where To Watch Yami Gautam's Horror Comedy Online

Yami Gautam's latest film, Nayyi Navelli, arrived in cinemas on October 16, 2026. For viewers planning to catch the horror comedy from the comfort of their homes, Amazon Prime Video has been identified as its OTT partner through the film's promotional posters.

However, there is no official streaming date yet. The makers have not confirmed when the film will make its digital debut, so viewers will have to wait for an announcement before planning their online watch.

When Will Nayyi Navelli Release on OTT?

Although the official streaming date remains under wraps, Nayyi Navelli could arrive on OTT between November 13 and December 11, 2026, based on a typical four-to-eight-week window following its theatrical release.

Hindi films often follow an eight-week theatrical window because of arrangements with major multiplex chains. However, the actual timeline can vary depending on a film's distribution agreements and release strategy.

For now, the November–December window is only an estimate, not a confirmed release schedule. Viewers should look out for an official announcement from the makers or Amazon Prime Video for the final date.

Nayyi Navelli Plot: Why Does Yami Gautam's Family Suspect Her of Being a Witch?

In Nayyi Navelli, Yami Gautam plays Mohini, a successful corporate executive who marries Raja Awasthi, portrayed by Addinath M. Kothare. After the wedding, she moves to Meerut to begin a new life with her husband and his unconventional family.

Her fresh start takes an unexpected turn when Raja's brother, Bantu, played by Anurag Thakur, begins suspecting that Mohini is a daayan, or witch. Convinced that something supernatural is going on, he comes up with bizarre explanations to persuade the rest of the family to believe him.

What follows is a series of strange accusations, growing mistrust and chaotic family moments. As suspicion around Mohini intensifies, questions about her identity become central to the story, bringing together supernatural intrigue and comedy.