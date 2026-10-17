Argentina Protest Clashes Leave 10 Hurt, 31 Detained at Congress
(MENAFN) Violence broke out between demonstrators and police on Thursday during Argentina’s fifth Federal University March, as thousands massed outside Congress to press President Javier Milei’s government to enforce the University Funding Law.
At least 10 people were injured and 31 detained, two of them minors, a local media outlet reported on Friday. Police fired tear gas and water cannons near Congress, and eight security personnel were also hurt, the outlet said.
University unions, the National Interuniversity Council (CIN) and the Argentine University Federation (FUA) organized the march. They are demanding that the government carry out legislation guaranteeing funding for public universities, including provisions on staff salaries and student scholarships.
Heavy rain and unrest in surrounding streets cut the central rally short, the outlet reported. It ended at about 4.40 pm local time (1940GMT), earlier than planned.
Organizers condemned the police response and renewed their call for the government to comply with the funding law.
Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva defended the police operation in a post on X, saying the right to demonstrate did not justify violence. She warned that anyone who attacked security personnel or damaged public property would face justice.
Authorities put the damage to public infrastructure around Congress at 90 million Argentine pesos ($59,376), the outlet reported.
The march unfolded amid a prolonged standoff between the Milei government and public universities over funding. University representatives have warned that budget constraints are eroding staff purchasing power and undermining student support.
The government has pursued austerity measures to cut public spending, triggering repeated protests by university staff and students demanding more resources for public higher education.
At least 10 people were injured and 31 detained, two of them minors, a local media outlet reported on Friday. Police fired tear gas and water cannons near Congress, and eight security personnel were also hurt, the outlet said.
University unions, the National Interuniversity Council (CIN) and the Argentine University Federation (FUA) organized the march. They are demanding that the government carry out legislation guaranteeing funding for public universities, including provisions on staff salaries and student scholarships.
Heavy rain and unrest in surrounding streets cut the central rally short, the outlet reported. It ended at about 4.40 pm local time (1940GMT), earlier than planned.
Organizers condemned the police response and renewed their call for the government to comply with the funding law.
Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva defended the police operation in a post on X, saying the right to demonstrate did not justify violence. She warned that anyone who attacked security personnel or damaged public property would face justice.
Authorities put the damage to public infrastructure around Congress at 90 million Argentine pesos ($59,376), the outlet reported.
The march unfolded amid a prolonged standoff between the Milei government and public universities over funding. University representatives have warned that budget constraints are eroding staff purchasing power and undermining student support.
The government has pursued austerity measures to cut public spending, triggering repeated protests by university staff and students demanding more resources for public higher education.
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